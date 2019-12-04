The Best Adventure Travel Gear for Men Right Now (Video)
When packing for an adventure trip — international or domestic — there are a few key items to remember: pack as light as possible, keep essentials in the carry-on, and compile all important travel documents prior to take off. That said, what adventure gear is best for travel right now?
That is the question that we have spent weeks to answer. After searching for the most innovative, durable, and light-weight adventure products then testing them, we have found the new gear worth trying alongside the tried-and-true items that every adventurer needs in their suitcase. The following products will hold up (and look good) no matter what adventure you have in mind.
Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag
There are many options for travel bags — wheeled, duffel, backpack — that fit the needs of most off-the-beaten-path travels. When it comes to adventure travel, this Patagonia wheeled duffel takes the cake. It combines the benefits of a duffel and a wheeled bag to create a bag that is tough, smooth, and can fit bulky gear.
To buy: patagonia.com, $299
Merrell X Outdoor Voices Moab Hiking boot
Stepping up the hiking boot scene with a stylish collaboration with Outdoor Voices, Merrell has upgraded its iconic Moab hiking boot. This boot really is one of the best available. It is great for any trail, trekking a city, or championing any weather.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $130
LARQ Bottle Movement
This gadget is one for the books. Released this year, the Larq movement bottle is changing the game — It’s the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle. No matter where your adventure takes you, this bottle has your back to sterilize water (as long as it has battery) using a 280 nanometer UV light. Its sleek design doesn’t hurt the eyes either.
To buy: livelarq.com, $98
Arc’teryx Atom LT Jacket
This jacket has been in my carry on for six years and it’s still going strong — it is warm in the winter and breathable enough for a crisp summer night. The inside zipper pocket is perfect for holding a passport or a wallet, and the synthetic insulation is windproof and almost feels weightless when worn.
To buy: amazon.com, $235
Salomon Speedcross 5
If you don’t want to opt for a hiking boot, these ridiculously comfortable trail running shoes are great for any adventure from, well, trail running to sloshing down a few pints at a pub. This ridiculously versatile shoe is the travel companion that you didn’t know you needed — taking you from the trail to the city.
To buy: salomon.com, $98
Yeti M30
While this cooler is best packed for a road trip or staycation, it definitely has a place on this list. This year, Yeti has re-engineered the opening of their iconic soft cooler that keeps things cold for days, by creating a magnetic closure rather than a zip. The M30 is easy to carry, has a leak-proof liner, and a high-density fabric that is specifically designed to block UV rays.
To buy: amazon.com, $299
Garmin fēnix 6 Pro
An adventurer’s next best friend. The Garmin fēnix 6 pro offers a wealth of features that make any outdoor activity a breeze. Some standouts: wrist-based heart rate, PacePro technology that createsa pace based on terrain, ski maps to over 2,000 resorts, a 14-day battery, downloadable music from most streaming apps, and much more. This smartwatch quickly makes you feel like you can't live life without it.
To buy: garmin.com, $700
Smartwool Hiking Crew Socks
The last thing you want to think about when you are out there checking on a bucket list item is your feet. That’s why it’s a great idea to add a few pairs of these hiking socks to your packing list. Smartwool has established technologies that both increase comfort and airflow, ultimately making these socks a go-to for everyday wear. These cushioned wool socks stand the test of time.
To buy: amazon.com, $19
Daypack Matador Freerain24 2.0
It’s important to have a daypack for every trip. The Freerain 24 2.0 folds to be a highly-packable five inches and only weighs 6.6 oz. But when unraveled it is large, sturdy, and waterproof. With many pockets and breathable shoulder straps, this pack will surely become a favorite for everyday use — whether you’re hiking Everest base camp or going to Central Park.
To buy: matadorup.com, $49 (originally $65)
Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
A headlamp can feel lifesaving in the outdoors — most enthusiasts will agree. A headlamp keeps your hands free while providing light everywhere your eyes look. Black Diamond has long been a leader when it comes to headlamps. The Storm 375 is our choice due to its user interface and waterproof/dustproof design.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt
A heavy-weight flannel is a great addition to the packing list. It can be worn in a wide variety of situations — it’s durable, it’s fashionable, it’s warm, and it protects from the elements. But, not all flannels are made the same. Filson has created a standard for these layering shirts that have lasted the test of time. For decades people have turned to Filson for their high-quality fashions and their Alaskan Guide Shirt is a wonderful travel companion.
To buy: filson.com, $125
The North Face Motion Pants
It is difficult to find the right pants that can withstand a rugged venture and that are comfortable for a 12+ hour flight. The right mix is the North Face Motion Pants. They are designed to maximize mobility while withstanding the elements. They can also be dressed up for a nice dinner away so you don’t need to pack an extra pair of pants.
To buy: amazon.com, $75