These Hotel-Like Sheets With Over 230,000 Ratings Are Just $33 on Amazon Right Now
The feeling of checking into a hotel and laying on fresh, clean sheets is unmatched. While many of us missed the feeling of laying on hotel sheets over the past year, many Amazon shoppers took matters into their own hands and brought hotel-like sheets to their homes. The Mellani Hotel Luxury Sheet Set from Amazon has rave reviews, over 230,000 ratings, and an affordable price, the latter of which makes them even more appealing. Since they're on sale, you can get them on Amazon right now for just $33 for a queen mattress.
How do these affordable sheets stand out from the rest? Shoppers say it's because their high-quality microfabric is incredibly soft, breathable, and easy to maintain, not to mention more durable than traditional cotton sheets. Each set includes one elastic fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The size range runs from twin to California king, and the queen-sized set is made to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. And don't worry about finding a set that fits your aesthetic: You have 41 different colors to choose from, including standard white sheets, orange, teal, and even floral prints.
Shoppers confirm that even with regular machine washing, the sheets stand up to fading, wrinkling, shrinking, and even staining. The brand recommends washing only in cold water and tumble drying on a low setting for the best results.
To buy: amazon.com, $33
They have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 230,000 ratings, so it's easy to say that customers are satisfied. One compared using them to an actual hug from your bed: "It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets give you a hug all through the night. But, they're breathable so you aren't sweating like crazy."
"They are so unbelievably soft it's as if you're sleeping on a giant puppy," wrote another. "Even after countless washes, the color and softness have yet to fade away… Speaking of which, the color is exactly as I expected it to be. These sheets are fantastic."
