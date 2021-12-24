This Cozy Shawl Is Perfect for Travel — and It's on Sale Right Now
When you're traveling, whether you're boarding an airplane or exploring city streets, you'll always want to make sure you're prepared for whatever weather comes your way. And if you're the type of person who's always cold — on planes, in airport terminals, or in restaurants, the right clothing will make all the difference. That's why a warm, versatile shawl is a travel wardrobe must-have that you'll want to add to your closet ASAP. Amazon shoppers found one option that's just as stylish as it is affordable; in fact, some colors are even on sale right now for less than $40.
The Melifluos Women's Shawl Wrap is made from 100 percent viscose, so it's soft enough to comfortably wrap yourself in, and thick enough to keep you warm, especially when layered. It has a versatile, voluminous design that allows you to wear it multiple ways, making it a great option for travel when you're trying to pack light. For example, you can wear it open like a cardigan or wrapped around your body like a poncho. Plus, many versions of this wrap are reversible, so you have even more ways to wear it, based on your color preference.
The wrap is available in 42 colors and patterns, including two-toned options, bold geometric prints, and even one with a faux fur collar.
The wrap is currently Amazon's top-selling women's cardigan, and it's no surprise why. It has more than 5,500 five-star ratings, with many shoppers complimenting its quality and value, especially for travel.
"I had been looking for a wrap [or] poncho to wear on an upcoming red eye to Europe but didn't want to spend a lot of money on something I was essentially using as a blanket," one reviewer wrote. "Well, this cardigan poncho is exactly what I was looking for. It was super affordable yet really high quality."
Another shopper complimented how versatile and flattering the wrap is. "This will be my travel favorite. It has enough weight to be warm, but drapes beautifully," they wrote. "I'm only 5 feet tall, so I was worried it might be too much for me, but because it drapes so nicely, it's just fine."
If you're looking for a travel wrap that will keep you warm and pair well with just about any outfit, you won't want to miss out on this best-selling pick from Amazon, especially while some colors are on sale.