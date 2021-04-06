Amazon Shoppers Say These $30 Hiking Sandals Are ‘Shockingly Comfortable’

The return of warm weather means we’re trading in our snow boots for camping gear. The time has also come to pull out last year’s mud-covered, bedraggled sandals and promptly determine that this season will require a shiny new pair. Rather than spend a considerable amount of money for a pair of Tevas or Chacos, we suggest looking to Amazon for a customer-loved dupe that is half the price of the brand-name summer sartorial staple.
The Megnya Women’s Walking and Hiking Sandals look just like the trusted pairs you’ll spot all over hiking trails this summer. Made from rubber and hand-woven nylon cord, the braided sandals have adjustable straps that can be easily loosened or tightened. The cushioned soles provide arch support and comfort for long walks and hikes, preventing feet from growing sore or tired.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 with coupon (originally $50)
Wear the water-resistant sandals to sandy beaches or during any activity involving water, like kayaking, canoeing, and sailing. Other than water-filled activities, the sandals are perfect for long hikes, beach vacations, or simply to run errands. Available in women’s sizes 5-12, the sandals come in 25 colors, including brown, turquoise, and purple.
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the versatility and comfort of these Megnya sandals, with over 3,000 reviewers giving them a five-star rating. Reviewers say the sandals are “shockingly comfortable” and have a “thick foam” that provides plenty of support during long hikes and walks.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)
“Miracle sandals for my feet!” one shopper said. “I have problem feet. Bunions, fallen arches, and painful heels and ankles, so it is very rare for me to find any footwear that feels even OK on my feet. These sandals are a godsend! These feel so good on my feet it nearly brought me to tears. If I could wear these year round, I would.”
“Can’t believe I ever spent $100+ on sandals,” another shopper says. “These are 100 [percent] more comfortable than Chacos and way more lightweight. I will never buy overpriced sandals again!”
Whether you’re planning summer hikes or simply need a reliable pair of sandals for the season, shop the Megnya Women’s Walking and Hiking Sandals on Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.