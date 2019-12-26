Meghan Markle's Affordable Cashmere Sweater Is Back in Stock

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

You're about to look so chic (and feel extremely comfortable) throughout the winter, thanks to Meghan Markle. The duchess is a huge fan of Everlane's cozy cashmere sweaters, which are finally back in stock.

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $100

While at the airport, Markle tucked her gray cashmere sweater into frayed-hem jeans, tossed a Hat Attack straw tote bag over her shoulder, and topped off the look with a Los Angeles baseball cap.

The entire look is perfect for traveling, especially when you're going to be sitting on a cold airplane. Plus the $100 price tag on that cashmere sweater is a steal compared to most steeply-priced knits.

Plus, as part of Everlane's Choose What You Pay Sale, you can grab other cashmere colors and styles for even less for a limited time.

So follow Markle's lead and grab one of Everlane's affordable cashmere sweaters before it's too late.