This Car Rooftop Carrier Is the Storage Solution Every Road Tripper Needs — and It's on Sale Now

When you're traveling by car, you have more flexibility to bring gear than you do when you're flying, given size and weight constraints, as well as hefty checked baggage fees. But even road trip travelers are limited by the amount of cargo their vehicles can haul. That's why regular road trippers know that having a dependable car-top carrier at the ready can make all the difference. Not only do vehicle rooftop carriers allow more room for hauling large, irregularly shaped gear, but they also help keep everything you need for your trip organized while protecting the inside of the car from potentially dirty gear.

If you're in the market for an excellent car-top carrier, you'll want to check out the Meefar Xbeek Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag, Amazon's highly reviewed top-seller in the soft-shell category. The carrier, which has a capacity of 15 cubic feet, is normally priced at $110, but it's currently on sale for $90. And when you apply an additional coupon right now, you can bring the price down to just $70.

More than 1,800 reviewers have given it a perfect rating, and it's easy to see why. The bag's spacious compartment is 44 inches long, 34 inches wide, and 17 inches tall — enough room to hold four to six suitcases, camping gear, or other travel essentials.

Although its soft-shell construction is lightweight, this durable, heavy duty bag is made from 100-percent waterproof and tearproof PVC tarpaulin material. When you're not using it, you can fold it into its included box for compact storage back at home.

The roof bag comes with an anti-slip mat, luggage lock, six security hooks, and a storage box. It installs easily in just minutes and can be used with cars or SUVs of any size, either with or without a roof rack. With eight substantial and strong built-in straps, plus six extras, you can expect everything to stay in place for the safety of everyone on the road.

Not just for road trippers and adventurers, this carrier has plenty of applications for moving, sports, and more. "I needed some extra cargo space for our planned move across country," one reviewer explained, describing a 2,500-mile trip that would take nearly two weeks in all. The reviewer called the installation "straightforward" and "easy." Driving at speeds up to 70 miles per hour in areas of high wind and rain, "I found that the bag held up perfectly," they wrote. "Aside from the bugs and grime of the road, the bag was perfect and displayed little signs of wear. Also, the inside was as clean as when I had first packed it."

While some critical reviews note instances of water leakage, many other reviewers confirm that their belongings stayed safe and dry inside.

One reviewer specified paying careful attention to the directions and noted, "We had nothing to worry about as no water got in, and everything was fine." They continued, "We experienced hard rain, high speeds, high winds, sudden lane changes, sudden stops, and the bag is great! We bought duct tape just in case, but there were no rips, tears, or other signs of wear."

The happy customer added, "[I] can't wait to load everything I own into the bag for our next trip!"If you're looking for an easy way to gain some extra storage for your next road trip, don't miss out on this handy carrier from Meefar while it's on sale for just $70.

