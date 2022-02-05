Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Oversized Fanny Pack Is 'Perfect for Traveling,' and It's Only $11 Right Now
Whether you're using them to take photos, wheel your suitcase through a busy airport, or try to navigate your maps app, keeping your hands free while traveling is key. Which is why fanny packs are one of our biggest travel must-haves. Not only can these versatile bags be worn in multiple ways, but they are also lightweight, easy to pack, and super cute.
If you're still on the hunt for a high-quality option to add to your travel bag collection, look no further. Nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Maxtop Fanny Pack, with many of them saying it's "perfect for traveling." Along with a roomy main compartment, the water-resistant belt bag has three pockets to keep your essentials safe and organized, and a fully adjustable and comfortable strap.
Customers say the polyester material is both durable and easy to clean, and the heavy-duty zippers work great and don't snag or come off the track. They love that the fanny pack can be worn as a shoulder bag, a crossbody, or a classic belt bag around the waist. But it's the extra features that really set this bag apart from others on the market.
The best-selling bag has a built-in key chain attached to the outside, so you can easily access your keys and an earphone hole, so you'll never get tangled up in your headphone cords again. There is also a reflective safety strip on the bag's strap, which helps you be seen better when walking around at night.
With smart details like that, it's no wonder why the fanny pack has racked up thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers who say they wear the bag practically everywhere, including to the airport, music festivals, amusement parks, sporting events, and more. Others love to use it to carry their stuff when out for a walk or bike ride and say it's perfect to bring to workouts because it's big enough to hold a water bottle.
There are 25 styles to choose from, ranging from simple solids to cool camo prints to floral patterns. What's more, the already affordable bag is on sale right now. Normally priced at $20 apiece, you can score the Maxtop Fanny Pack for as little as $11 right now, depending on which color you choose. Snag one (or two) for yourself while the top-rated bag is still on super sale.