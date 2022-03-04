Travelers Say This Light-blocking Eye Mask Helps Them Sleep Better on Flights
If you're the type of person who can fall asleep just as easily on an airplane as you can in your own bed, we salute you. But for many people, getting restful sleep while traveling, whether that's on airplanes or in hotels, is a near impossible endeavor. Luckily, a good eye mask can help, and Amazon shoppers have found one that makes for much more comfortable rest both at home and on the go. And right now, the mask can be yours for just $10, since it's on sale for 50 percent off.
The Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask is made from five layers of light-blocking, breathable material, including a soft cotton outer layer, so whether you're catching some Zs on an airplane or in a bed and breakfast without blackout curtains, you'll be able to experience peaceful, dark rest. A thick adjustable strap will help you find a secure fit without the eye mask slipping down or putting too much pressure on your face. Similarly, a flexible nose wire allows users to find a custom fit without pesky gaps that let light in.
The mask is also impressively compact and easy to travel with, since it packs neatly into a pouch that you can clip onto your luggage or store in your backpack or tote. It's currently available in two colors: black and heather gray, both of which are marked down.
Amazon shoppers love this eye mask, giving it more than 30,000 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge, and it's easy to see why. One shopper confirmed how helpful the "fantastic" mask is for getting a good night's rest while they're away from home. "[I] used this on the plane and slept through my 7-hour flight (which has never happened)," they wrote, adding that "it is nice and soft and keeps the light out."
Several reviewers also mention that the mask is helpful for people who suffer from migraines. One shopper, who said that "any pressure or light" will set off their migraines, praised how well the mask "blocked the light from all angles, including that sneaky light that gets in from the nose area under your eyes." Another emphasized that the "material is so soft and the adjustable band ensures a perfect fit every time," which is particularly helpful, since they also wrote that tight-fitting eye masks have triggered migraines before.
If you're looking for an eye mask to help you sleep more comfortably, while traveling and at home, don't miss out on this pick from Mavogel, especially while it's on sale for 50 percent off.
