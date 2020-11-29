The Best Brand-name Mattresses to Shop on Amazon This Cyber Monday
If you've been in the market for a new mattress, this is the best day of the year to order one. And since testing mattresses these days is harder than ever to do, we've done the legwork for you and compiled a list of our favorites that happen to be on sale right now for Cyber Monday.
From Casper to Tuft & Needle and even Rivet, Amazon's own mattress brand, these are some of the best brand-name mattress deals on Amazon now. Black Friday has come and gone, so this is your last chance to try and score a deal on a new mattress for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member who could use a better night's sleep.
In order from most luxurious to most budget-friendly, these are the best mattress deals to shop on Amazon this Cyber Monday. While some brands only have one deal going on, others like Casper and Tempur-Pedic have a few to choose from.
Best Casper Mattress Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
- Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress, $1,916 (originally $2,395)
- Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,596 (originally $1,995)
- Casper Original Queen Hybrid Mattress, $1,036 (originally $1,295)
- Casper Original Full Foam Mattress, $796 (originally $995)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $476 (originally $595)
Best Tuft & Needle Mattress Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
- Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Queen Mattress, $476 (originally $595)
Best Leesa Mattress Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
- Leesa Original King Bed-in-a-Box, $960 (originally $1,070)
- Studio by Leesa Memory Foam King Mattress, $749 (originally $999)
- Leesa Studio Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $540 (originally $599)
Best Rivet Mattress Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
- Rivet Foam King Mattress, $511 (originally $640)
Best Tempur-Pedic Mattress Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-LUXEbreeze Firm Queen Mattress, $4,399 (originally $4,699)
- Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt Firm King 13-inch Memory Foam Mattress, $4,099 (originally $4,699)
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt 11-inch Queen Medium Hybrid Foam Mattress, $2,099 (originally $2,199)
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR‐Cloud Prima Medium-Soft Mattress, $1,197 (originally $1,599)
