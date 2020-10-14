Amazon Shoppers Love This Travel Backpack — and It's Over 40% Off for Prime Day

No matter what kind of traveler you are, you can't go wrong with a sturdy, well-organized backpack. That's why we love this durable and affordable Matein backpack, which has tons of organizational and security features. Whether you tote it around on daily errands or take it with you on your next road trip, there's no doubt it will help keep you organized. Plus, now's the perfect time to shop this best-selling backpack, since it's 42% off for Amazon Prime Day.
The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack is full of features that make it the perfect bag for trips or daily commutes. It has a separate laptop compartment that can accommodate computers up to 15.6 inches, as well sleeves to keep other devices secure while in transit. There's also a large main compartment and a front organizer pocket that can hold everything from smartphones to notebooks to a water bottle. A luggage strap makes it easy to secure the backpack on top of a rolling suitcase, while an external USB port allows you to charge your devices on the go. Plus, you'll find an anti-theft zippered pocket on the back that's ideal for storing valuables, such as keys or your passport.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)
Amazon shoppers rave about this backpack for both its style and spaciousness. "If I could give this backpack 10 stars, I would. It completely exceeded my expectations in quality, design, color, and price. The amount of pockets and space that this backpack gives me is amazing!! I needed a new backpack that would hold my laptop, textbooks, binders, etc. for nursing school and this was beyond perfect," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper specifically mentioned how functional this backpack is for travel. "This little backpack got me through 12 days of traveling Europe! I used a few space saver bags as well, but was able to bring four pairs of pants, seven shirts, and one dress, then wore a few things twice. It held up really well throughout."
