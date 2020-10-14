Amazon Shoppers Love This Travel Backpack — and It's Over 40% Off for Prime Day

The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack is full of features that make it the perfect bag for trips or daily commutes. It has a separate laptop compartment that can accommodate computers up to 15.6 inches, as well sleeves to keep other devices secure while in transit. There's also a large main compartment and a front organizer pocket that can hold everything from smartphones to notebooks to a water bottle. A luggage strap makes it easy to secure the backpack on top of a rolling suitcase, while an external USB port allows you to charge your devices on the go. Plus, you'll find an anti-theft zippered pocket on the back that's ideal for storing valuables, such as keys or your passport.