This Backpack With a Hidden Cooler Is Over 40% Off for Cyber Monday

Whether you're looking for the perfect carry-on or a bag that will keep you organized on your daily commute, a backpack is a solid option. Amazon shoppers found a simple yet stylish backpack with tons of convenient pockets (including an insulated cooler) that will be sure to keep all your belongings in check while you're at the airport or the office. And right now, the bag is on sale for just $29 for Cyber Monday.
The Matein Insulated Cooler Laptop Backpack has the sleek look of a traditional work or travel bag, although it's far more versatile than it appears. Inside, the backpack features a zippered cooler compartment that can keep food and drinks warm or cold for two to four hours. If you're looking for a bag that will keep your lunch or snacks fresh while you're on-the-go, this bag is a must-have. The backpack also has a 15.6-inch laptop pocket, USB charging port, and exterior water bottle sleeve. It's made with water-resistant polyester fabric on the outside in order to keep your belongings safe, while the cooler pocket is made from leakproof material with thick cotton insulation and an aluminum film lining.
Right now, the backpack is available in black and gray, although the best deal is on the gray version. If you're looking for a bag to accommodate a larger laptop, a 17-inch backpack is also available.
Amazon shoppers love this versatile backpack, giving it over 1,200 five-star ratings. One reviewer complimented the bag's capacity and organization. "This backpack is amazing! I was carrying three separate bags around, but not anymore," they wrote. "It has everything I need. My lunch, my laptop, my notebooks, [and] my wallet."
Another reviewer emphasized how convenient this backpack is for travel. "This backpack is a must-buy! We used it for our trip to Florida and we went to the theme parks seven days in a row," they wrote. "The backpack is made of very sturdy material and the design is exceptional. I love how the top opens up really wide so you can see everything inside."
If you're looking for a durable, spacious, professional-looking backpack for work or travel, you won't want to miss out on this bag from Matein, especially while it's on sale for over 40 percent off for Cyber Monday.
