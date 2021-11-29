This Backpack With a Hidden Cooler Is Over 40% Off for Cyber Monday

The Matein Insulated Cooler Laptop Backpack has the sleek look of a traditional work or travel bag, although it's far more versatile than it appears. Inside, the backpack features a zippered cooler compartment that can keep food and drinks warm or cold for two to four hours. If you're looking for a bag that will keep your lunch or snacks fresh while you're on-the-go, this bag is a must-have. The backpack also has a 15.6-inch laptop pocket, USB charging port, and exterior water bottle sleeve. It's made with water-resistant polyester fabric on the outside in order to keep your belongings safe, while the cooler pocket is made from leakproof material with thick cotton insulation and an aluminum film lining.