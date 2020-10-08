Where to Shop the Celeb-loved Face Masks You’ve Been Seeing All Over the Internet
You may be used to wearing face coverings by now, but there's a chance you still haven't found your go-to mask that's not a pain to wear for hours on end, or one that's at least a little stylish. If you're still searching for a more comfortable mask to wear while working, exercising, or out in public, meet Masqd, a new women- and minority-owned brand offering a unique blend of comfort and style when it comes to protective face masks, mask filters, and accessories.
Masqd offers a wide variety of masks, all manufactured in Los Angeles, California, from neutrals in super-soft fabrics to bold prints and patterns. There's even an extra-breathable mask specifically designed to be worn while working out. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivia Wilde have been spotted in Masqd, but if that's not enough to convince you of the quality of these masks, take a look at the rave customer reviews.
"This mask is the most comfortable one I have worn. I ordered the plain black to make sure I liked it. I will be ordering more in fun colors. The ear loops are by far the most comfortable I've tried. I love that it has a nose wire, so when I talk, I don't feel it slips down on my face," one reviewer wrote about the Ultra Soft Black Face Mask.
The Ultra Sport Face Mask is also a customer favorite. "Love this mask. It's exactly what I needed for my indoor workouts. Very breathable and a perfect fit," one shopper noted. Another reviewer said this mask allows them to "breathe easily while running."
Keep reading to shop Masqd's comfortable and stylish masks.
