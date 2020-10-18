This Genius Hack Will Make Wearing a Face Mask Easier and More Comfortable

We may all be used to wearing protective face coverings in public by now, but we're still always on the hunt for new ways to make wearing masks easier and more comfortable. We've covered everything from a mask bracket (that one teacher swears by) that allows you to speak more clearly with a face covering on to an anti-fog spray that glasses wearers rave about on Amazon. And right now, we're loving face mask chains, a simple accessory that allows you to keep your mask on you at all times while adding an extra piece of flair to your outfit.