This Genius Hack Will Make Wearing a Face Mask Easier and More Comfortable
We may all be used to wearing protective face coverings in public by now, but we're still always on the hunt for new ways to make wearing masks easier and more comfortable. We've covered everything from a mask bracket (that one teacher swears by) that allows you to speak more clearly with a face covering on to an anti-fog spray that glasses wearers rave about on Amazon. And right now, we're loving face mask chains, a simple accessory that allows you to keep your mask on you at all times while adding an extra piece of flair to your outfit.
Masqd is a celebrity- and customer-loved brand that makes a wide variety of stylish and functional face masks for kids and adults, chains, filters, and other helpful accessories, such as mask pouches and laundry bags. Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivia Wilde have all been spotted in Masqd masks, just to name a few.
Whether you opt for the sleek gold chain or the more statement-making tortoiseshell or pearl options, you can't go wrong with these mask accessories. Simply attach both ends to the ear loops of your mask, and you'll be able to wear your mask around your neck when it's not in use. Say goodbye to misplacing your mask or letting it float loosely in your bag — these chains will let you keep your mask on your body for easy access.
Keep reading from some of our top picks from Masqd's face mask chain collection.
To buy: masqd.com, $18
