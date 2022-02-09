These Celeb-loved KN95 Face Masks Are Up to 30% Off Right Now
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its face mask guidelines in January, chances are you've been on the lookout for the best and most effective mask. According to the CDC, well-fitting KN95s offer more protection than surgical and cloth masks, while NIOSH-approved respirators, including N95s, provide the highest level of protection.
The difference between the two is that N95 masks are approved and regulated by the CDC's National Institute of Occupational Safety (NIOSH), while KN95s are regulated by China (and don't have NIOSH approval). That said, the CDC states that KN95s are the most widely available respirators that meet an international standard, while offering more protection against COVID-19 and its newest variant, Omicron, in comparison to surgical and cloth face coverings.
So, if you're looking for a comfortable yet protective KN95 that you can wear for travel, work, or everyday life, it's worth checking out Maskc, a brand that even gets a stamp of approval from celebrities like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. The best news? Several masks from Maskc, including its celeb-loved KN95s, are currently on sale for up to 30 percent off.
Maskc's KN95 masks come in packs of 10, 25, and 100. Right now, the more you buy, the more you save, since 10 masks are 15 percent off, 25 masks are 15 percent off, and 100 masks are just under 30 percent off. The brand is well-known for its colorful options, although you can score the best deal on basic black versions — so if neutrals are your thing, especially when it comes to protective face coverings, you won't want to miss out on these markdowns.
I've tried several different KN95s, and Maskc's are among my favorites because of how well they fit on my face without creating gaps, as well as how breathable they are thanks to a spacious chamber. Each mask is made with five layers of protection, including a durable non-woven exterior and a soft, inner layer that never leaves my face feeling itchy or irritated. What's more, it has a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than or equal to 95 percent for more peace of mind.
I've been wearing Maskc's KN95 face masks for several months, and I've been impressed with how comfortable they are. They also have an adjustable nose bridge that allows me to find a secure fit that stays put on my face, as well as soft ear loops that don't dig into my skin or bother me, even after hours of wear at time. I've worn the masks while commuting, running errands, and even at workout classes, and they always remain breathable and don't require constant adjustment.
Maskc shoppers also rave about these face masks, with many complimenting their comfortable fit and feel. One customer said that they "liked how secure they felt around all the edges," noting that the masks delivered on comfort and stayed in place. Another added that they "feel that these are the best for comfort, long wear and protection."
If you're looking for a KN95 face mask that you can wear for hours on end, don't miss out on Maskc's celeb-loved options that are currently on sale for up to 30 percent off right now. Plus, when you order by 2:00 p.m. EST, the brand offers same day shipping, so you can start enjoying your new masks as soon as possible.
