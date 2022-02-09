These Celeb-loved KN95 Face Masks Are Up to 30% Off Right Now

Maskc's KN95 masks come in packs of 10, 25, and 100. Right now, the more you buy, the more you save, since 10 masks are 15 percent off, 25 masks are 15 percent off, and 100 masks are just under 30 percent off. The brand is well-known for its colorful options, although you can score the best deal on basic black versions — so if neutrals are your thing, especially when it comes to protective face coverings, you won't want to miss out on these markdowns.