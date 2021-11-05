Celebrities Like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna Love This Brand's Stylish, Protective Face Masks — and I Understand the Hype
Whether you're traveling or running daily errands, face coverings are often still required, so finding a comfortable, breathable mask is a must. Maskc has plenty of celebrity fans; in fact, Rihanna has been spotted in the brand's KN95 masks, while Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus have worn Maskc's disposable masks. I tried this KN95 mask for myself and understand why celebrities love it for travel, events, and everyday wear. And right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide, so there's never been a better time to try these masks.
The Maskc KN95 Face Mask has a five-ply construction that's designed to remain breathable enough to wear for both everyday use and exercise with a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than or equal to 95 percent. Each mask has soft, stretchy ear loops and an adjustable wire nose bridge. The masks are available in packs of 10, 25, and 100 in a variety of colors and patterns, including black, blush tones (my personal favorite), and even a seasonal plaid.
I've worn this KN95 mask during daily errands and at a concert, and have been impressed with how comfortable it feels on my face, even after hours of wear. The soft inner layer doesn't irritate my skin at all, while the soft ear loops don't tug, as many tend to do. I have a smaller face and I'll admit that the mask feels a bit large, but the adjustable nose bridge helps me find a secure enough fit to feel comfortable while wearing it.
Plenty of shoppers love these masks too, complimenting their fit and breathability. "The inside (face side) of the masks feels soft against your skin," one reviewer wrote, who called them "the best masks ever."
Another shopper highlighted what a great option these masks are for glasses wearers. "I have no problem wearing these masks throughout my work day and my glasses don't fog up, which is a big bonus," they wrote. "I will continue to purchase these masks going forward."
If you're looking for a comfortable and protective KN95 mask, you won't want to miss this option from Maskc. And now's the perfect time to shop, since you can score a 30 percent off discount sitewide (and some masks are on extra sale).