Celebrities Like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna Love This Brand's Stylish, Protective Face Masks — and I Understand the Hype

Whether you're traveling or running daily errands, face coverings are often still required, so finding a comfortable, breathable mask is a must. Maskc has plenty of celebrity fans; in fact, Rihanna has been spotted in the brand's KN95 masks, while Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus have worn Maskc's disposable masks. I tried this KN95 mask for myself and understand why celebrities love it for travel, events, and everyday wear. And right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide, so there's never been a better time to try these masks.