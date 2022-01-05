These Celeb-loved KN95 and 3-ply Face Masks Are Finally Back in Stock

Maskc's KN95 masks are made with five layers of protection (including a soft inner layer that's gentle on the skin) and a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than or equal to 95 percent. The mask has soft, stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge that will help you find a comfortable fit that sits securely on the face. Right now, a 10 pack of black KN95s is in stock, and other colors, patterns, and kids' sizes are expected to be restocked soon.