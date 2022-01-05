These Celeb-loved KN95 and 3-ply Face Masks Are Finally Back in Stock
As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, it might be time to give your face masks an upgrade. While the CDC guidelines on masks haven't changed, some health experts are recommending opting for 3-ply surgical masks, KN95s, or doubling up on surgical and cloth masks instead of just wearing a single cloth mask. Maskc has been a celebrity- and shopper-favorite face mask brand throughout the pandemic, and it's no surprise why. The masks are comfortable, protective, and available in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and sizes for both adults and children. Face masks, especially KN95s, have been selling out all over the web as of late, but some are still in stock online at Maskc right now.
Maskc's latest restock includes KN95 masks and 3-ply disposable masks. The CDC recommends wearing a mask that has two or more layers, and specifically when it comes to disposable masks, they advise options with "multiple layers of non-woven material," as well as masks that properly fit over your mouth and nose, including options with an adjustable nose wire.
Maskc's KN95 masks are made with five layers of protection (including a soft inner layer that's gentle on the skin) and a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than or equal to 95 percent. The mask has soft, stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge that will help you find a comfortable fit that sits securely on the face. Right now, a 10 pack of black KN95s is in stock, and other colors, patterns, and kids' sizes are expected to be restocked soon.
The brand's 3-ply disposable masks are also back in stock, with many more colors and patterns to choose from, as well as kids' sizes. The masks have a non-woven exterior layer, which aligns with the CDC's recommendation, a middle layer made from melt-blown fabric, and a soft, breathable inner layer. As with Maskc's KN95's, these masks also have an adjustable nose wire and soft ear loops.
If you're looking for comfortable, protective disposable face masks, check out Maskc. But don't wait to shop, since we expect these masks could sell out again.
