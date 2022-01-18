This Celeb-loved Brand Known for Its Stylish, Protective Face Masks Just Launched KF94s

Maskc's new KF94 Face Masks come in a pack of 10. Each mask has a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than or equal to 94 percent. The mask is made with four layers, including a non-woven exterior layer, two center layers made from non-woven and meltblown fabrics, and a soft inner layer that's gentle on the skin. An adjustable nose clip and chin cover help create a secure fit on the face, solving the problem of many other masks that don't create a proper seal to block respiratory droplets. The mask also has stretchy elastic ear loops that make it comfortable to wear for hours on end.