These Celeb-loved Face Masks Are 30% Off Right Now Ahead of Black Friday

Shoppers love Maskc masks because of the variety of colors and patterns available, and many have noted how stylish and comfortable they are, even after hours of wear. In fact, one reviewer emphasized how well the masks fit, making them a great option if you'll be wearing one for long periods of time. "The best thing of all, for me, is how comfortable the elastic used for the ears is," they wrote. "[It's] not flat, but like a rounded, soft cord — effective, but not irritating."