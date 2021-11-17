These Celeb-loved Face Masks Are 30% Off Right Now Ahead of Black Friday
Since face coverings are still a requirement in many settings, it's important to make sure you have a comfortable, protective mask on hand at all times. Maskc is a favorite brand among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as thousands of shoppers who frequently rave about the masks on the brand's website. If you're interested in trying the popular face coverings out for yourself, now's the perfect time: Maskc's entire collection — including already discounted masks — is on sale for 30 percent off when you use the code 'holiday' at checkout.
Maskc's sitewide holiday sale features face coverings for both children and adults, including 3-ply disposable masks and KN95s. You can shop basics, like a pack of 10 black disposable masks, for just $14 (that's just over a dollar per mask!). Or go with one of Maskc's unique patterns, such as a 10-pack of winter plaid disposable masks or snowflake-print KN95 masks for $14 and $26, respectively. Plus, you can get masks from the sale section at an additional discount, including a 10-pack of stylish granite-print disposable masks for just $10 at checkout.
To buy: maskc.com, $14 for pack of 10 with promo code holiday (originally $18)
To buy: maskc.com, $26 for pack of 10 with promo code holiday (originally $36)
To buy: maskc.com, $10 for pack of 10 with promo code holiday (originally $18)
Shoppers love Maskc masks because of the variety of colors and patterns available, and many have noted how stylish and comfortable they are, even after hours of wear. In fact, one reviewer emphasized how well the masks fit, making them a great option if you'll be wearing one for long periods of time. "The best thing of all, for me, is how comfortable the elastic used for the ears is," they wrote. "[It's] not flat, but like a rounded, soft cord — effective, but not irritating."
If you're looking for disposable face masks to wear on a daily basis or while traveling, you won't want to miss out on Maskc's collection of protective coverings — especially while they're all on sale for 30 percent off.
