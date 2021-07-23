Shop These Best-selling Disposable Face Masks for Up to 65% Off Right Now
While mask mandates have been lifted in many parts of the U.S., wearing a face covering while traveling is still a must. (Most airlines continue to require passengers to wear masks, for example.) Disposable face masks are a great option for travel since you can easily switch them out day after day, or even after a flight, without the need to wash them. And if you're still on the hunt for a reliable mask brand, Maskc is a great option. Not only are its disposable coverings comfortable, breathable, and protective, but they're also stylish and customizable since they come in a wide variety of colors and patterns. And right now, you can shop Maskc's best-selling masks for up to 65 percent off.
Maskc makes traditional disposable options with three layers of fabric, as well as KN95 masks. The former features adjustable nose bridges for a secure fit and soft ear loops that reviewers say remain comfortable even after wearing the mask all day. From solid colors to floral prints, it comes in plenty of fun styles, too.
Shoppers rave about the disposable masks on Maskc's site, giving them hundreds of positive reviews. "These masks are the BEST I've found so far [that] keep my glasses from fogging up," one wrote. "I highly recommend them!"
Maskc also offers KN95 masks, which are your best bet when it comes to preventing the transmission of COVID-19. With five layers of fabric, they offer a higher level of protection than other mask types (they can even filter up to 95 percent of airborne particles, per the brand). These masks are the most similar to the medical-grade versions that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized to be imported from China for emergency use. Maskc's KN95 masks have a three-dimensional ergonomic shape, but still have the same comfy nose bridge and ear loops as the regular masks.
To buy: maskc.com, $28 for pack of 10 (originally $36)
And in addition to its wide range of adult face masks, the brand offers several kid-sized versions. Parents say the masks are great for kids because they come in tons of fun prints that youngsters actually enjoy wearing.
One person even said that Maskc is the only face covering their eight-year-old son will wear. "We finally found a mask my son can handle," they wrote. "We've been through dozens of all shapes, sizes, textures. He is very sensitive to the feel, smell, tightness of any given mask. Now he is willing to wear a Maskc all day, and can go back to school."
Another parent complimented the child-sized fit of the masks. "Love these! Got them for my [three-year-old]. They're super cute and cover her mouth and nose perfectly."
To buy: maskc.com, $6 for pack of 10 (originally $18)
Another reviewer mentioned how convenient the face coverings are for travel. "I bought these for a Disney trip. I was very impressed with how soft and breathable these were compared to other disposable masks. In the sweltering heat, I was still comfortable."
If you're planning to travel soon, you won't want to miss picking up a pack (or several) of these breathable disposable face masks, especially since they're only on sale for a couple more weeks.
