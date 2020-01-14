This Travel-sized White Noise Machine Will Help You Fall Asleep Anywhere

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

From noisy hotels and inconvenient time differences to plain old jet lag, there are plenty of factors that make it hard to sleep while traveling. However, a white noise machine in a compact, packable travel size will instantly transform any hotel room into the perfect environment for a full night's rest.

The Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine is the key to sleeping peacefully wherever your travels may take you.

Related: More travel accessories

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29

The travel-sized white noise machine is just 3.5 inches in diameter and weights 3.8 ounces, so there's no doubt the device will fit comfortably in your suitcase, or even your carry-on. Despite its small size, the machine is impressively powerful, with three sound settings. Choose between bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf, then select your desired volume. And while many white noise machines are battery-operated or need to be plugged in, you can use the Marpac Rohm machine wirelessly all night then recharge via USB in the morning.

Amazon shoppers have raved about this white noise machine — it has over 1,800 five-star reviews on the site. One specifically praised the device's convenient USB-charging feature. "There is a nice quality sound and a wide volume range. I love the fact that it’s so small, portable, and rechargeable. [There are] other portable sound machines, but most run on batteries and I really didn’t want to deal with that. The charging cord is a good length, and I like that it’s a USB."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.