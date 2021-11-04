This New Pillow From the Creators of Brooklinen Makes Me Feel Like I'm Staying in a Luxury Hotel Suite

I've been using the Marlow pillow for over a month now, and every night as I go to bed, I'm impressed with how comfortable it really is. The pillow offers plenty of support while remaining soft and plush; a hard balance to strike. I also love how the pillow is adjustable for any time of the day you may be using it. I have enjoyed using it both zipped and unzipped, preferring a firmer feel when I'm sitting up on my laptop or reading and a softer feel for sleeping.