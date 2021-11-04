This New Pillow From the Creators of Brooklinen Makes Me Feel Like I'm Staying in a Luxury Hotel Suite
One of the best parts about staying at a hotel is the ultra-comfy beds, pillows included. If you're looking to give your own bedroom a hotel-quality update, we've found a supportive, breathable pillow that's a great place to start. Marlow is a new pillow brand from the creators of the customer-loved bedding and bath brand Brooklinen, so it's no surprise that it's already a hit among shoppers and travel editors.
The Marlow Pillow is made from a blend of cooling memory foam and polyester fiber with a 100 percent cotton shell. It includes breathable mesh that increases airflow, adding to the cooling effect. The most unique feature of the pillow is its adjustability. There are two zippers on the pillow: for a firmer feel, keep both zippers, or, unzip them both for a plush effect. And since there are two zippers, you can also find a middle ground by unzipping one and keeping one closed, allowing you to find a comfortable, custom feel.
I've been using the Marlow pillow for over a month now, and every night as I go to bed, I'm impressed with how comfortable it really is. The pillow offers plenty of support while remaining soft and plush; a hard balance to strike. I also love how the pillow is adjustable for any time of the day you may be using it. I have enjoyed using it both zipped and unzipped, preferring a firmer feel when I'm sitting up on my laptop or reading and a softer feel for sleeping.
To buy: marlowpillow.com, $65
And while the pillow is brand new, it's already raking in rave reviews from shoppers. "Finding the right pillow has been such a frustration for me (and my neck!) but after just a few nights with Marlow, I'm having deeper sleeps and waking up ache-free," one reviewer wrote. They continued, "I also love how I can firm it up when I want to sit and read or make it super plush for when I want to sink into my pillow."
Another reviewer emphasized how unique this pillow is compared to other options on the market. "I am super picky about pillows and have ordered and returned many before this one. It is super comfortable and the perfect balance between firm and plush."
You can shop the pillow for $65 in the standard size (a king size is also available for $85), but you can save when you buy multiple since it's $98 for two pillows (a $130 value) and $156 for four (a $260 value) in the standard size.
If you're looking to upgrade your bedding with a soft, breathable, and customizable pillow that will make you feel like you're staying in a luxury hotel suite, you won't want to miss out on the new Marlow pillow.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.