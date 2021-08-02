Amazon's Best-selling Dry Bag Is a Must-have for Hiking, Camping, and Beach Days — and It's Just $12
If you're about to embark on a camping or hiking trip, or even a day trip to the beach or sailing excursion, you're going to want a way to keep your belongings secure and dry. For that reason, a dry bag is an absolute must-have, and we found a durable version that comes in a variety of sizes that you'll want to add to your packing list ASAP.
The Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag is made from durable ripstop tarpaulin with welded seams that are designed to resist tears and punctures. It's available in five, 10, 20, 30, and 40 liter versions, so whether you're looking for a compact bag for just a few small essentials, or a larger backpack to accommodate your whole family's belongings, you'll be able to find one that fits your needs. The five and 10L bags both feature a single shoulder strap, while the 20 and 30L bags have double straps, and the 40L version has two adjustable non-detachable shoulder straps for comfortable carrying.
To buy: amazon.com, from $12
To use the bag, pack your desired belongings, align the ends of the top strap, and tightly roll down the top of the bag three to five times, while making sure to let out some air while doing so. Finally, buckle the top strap, which will create a top handle.
Amazon shoppers love these dry bags for all sorts of activities, from hiking and camping to fishing and kayaking. "I took this bag on a hike to a waterfall with water 30 feet deep and wore it like a backpack in the water, over top of my life vest," one reviewer wrote. "I also took it whenever I went to the beach and wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I was a solo traveler and didn't want to have to worry about keeping an eye on my stuff on the sand while I was in the water; I just took the whole bag with me into the water."
Another shopper who bought the 10L version specifically complimented the functionality of the dry bag's strap. "I really like the adjustable strap, since I can sling it over my shoulder and across my body very easily to carry it," they wrote. "The strap also makes it easy to attach the bag to the kayak to make sure it does not spill out in rougher weather or waves."
For all your outdoor travel this summer and beyond, you'll want to check out this sleek dry bag that will be sure to keep all your essentials safe and dry, no matter what weather or adventures come your way.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.