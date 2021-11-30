These Sleek Leather Boots Have Hundreds of Five-star Ratings — and They're Still 40% Off Post-Cyber Monday
Whether they're paired with jeans or a skirt, white leather boots are a bold statement. But if you're going to rock this retro-yet-futuristic look, there are a few factors to consider. For example, as with every trendy item, finding a way to seamlessly incorporate it into your style is key, along with nabbing a pair that's as comfy as it is stylish. And if you decide you'd also like a pair that won't break the bank? It's enough to make you want to give up your search altogether.
But in Marc Fisher's Yale Chelsea Boot, you'll likely find all you're looking for and more. The ultra-sleek boots are stylish, soft on the foot, and designed with plenty of subtle details that give them a star quality in a sea of similar shoes. The boots are made to be shown off, and right now, you can pick up a pair for 40 percent off thanks to a lingering Cyber Monday deal at Nordstrom.
Once you slide your feet into the boots, you won't want to take them off. That's partially because they look so good and partially because they're incredibly comfy, according to reviewers. Featuring a rich leather upper, silver metallic toe accent, and angled elastic side panels, the boots add an air of sophistication to any outfit, whether it be an office ensemble or a getup for a night out. Shoppers are so impressed with the quality of the shoes, they can't stop raving.
"I was worried they were going to look too awkwardly long on my larger feet, but they are sleek and beautiful. I love how they look," one wrote. "I have average width feet and they were comfortable [from] day one after walking 2,000 steps in them. ... They do look expensive. I have a feeling they will hold up pretty well."
To buy: nordstrom.com, $108 (originally $179)
Though the boots are chic as can be, they also score major points in the comfort and function departments. A 1.5-inch heel and light cushioning allow weight to evenly distribute throughout the footbed, meaning shoppers can wear them for hours without getting sore. A pull tab on the back also makes for easy on-and-off, while a sueded panel along the heel helps keep feet in place.
If you want to truly stand out this winter, get your hands on a pair of the Yale Chelsea boots. They're sleek and comfy, and you'll want to wear them everywhere. But act fast — they won't be on sale forever.
