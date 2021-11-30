These Sleek Leather Boots Have Hundreds of Five-star Ratings — and They're Still 40% Off Post-Cyber Monday

Whether they're paired with jeans or a skirt, white leather boots are a bold statement. But if you're going to rock this retro-yet-futuristic look, there are a few factors to consider. For example, as with every trendy item, finding a way to seamlessly incorporate it into your style is key, along with nabbing a pair that's as comfy as it is stylish. And if you decide you'd also like a pair that won't break the bank? It's enough to make you want to give up your search altogether.