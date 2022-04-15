This Garment Bag Will Keep Formal Wear Wrinkle Free During Travel — and It's on Sale Now
Whether you travel regularly for business or will be attending weddings or formal events out of town this season, you'll need a good garment bag to keep your clothing free of wrinkles and ready to wear. After all, there's nothing worse than arriving at your destination and preparing to change for an event only to realize that your outfit is full of creases. Amazon shoppers have found one garment bag that keeps your clothing protected and in top shape while you're on the go while remaining easy to carry. The best part? It's on sale for nearly 40 percent off right now, bringing its price down to just $46.
The Mancro Garment Bag is made from thick, water-resistant polyester with a nylon lining, making it protective yet lightweight for easy transport. It has one zippered exterior pocket with sleeves to keep small essentials like your phone, glasses case, passport, and pens secure yet within reach. Inside the main compartment you'll find a hanger for suits, dresses, or coats, and several reviewers mention that it can comfortably hold several garments at once. There are also extra zippered pockets inside for shirts, socks, and accessories. An adjustable padded shoulder strap makes it easy to carry, especially when you're rushing through the airport or train station. It's available in black and light gray, although the best deal is on the black option.
The bag measures 21 inches tall by 24 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep, which means it won't meet most airlines' carry-on size requirements, and because of how spacious it is, you may need to check it once packed full (although some shoppers have mentioned being able to take it as a carry-on, noting that it fit in "overhead bins in both big and small planes with no problem"). Another shared that they placed the garment bag inside a medium checked suitcase and felt that their "clothes were safe," with minimal wrinkles. "Glad we got the bag as I know if we'd just put our clothes directly in the suitcase they would have been a mess," they wrote. And others lauded it for being a "quality" bag for car trips and cruises.
To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $76)
Shoppers rave about the garment bag, giving it more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer, who used the bag to carry four men's suits, one child's suit, and multiple pairs of dress shoes for a destination wedding, said: "This bag was just amazing and worked like a charm." They added that the zippered pockets were perfect for jewelry, socks, and other accessories. Another shopper used the bag to carry a suit for their own wedding, and said their clothing "was wrinkle free" when they arrived at their destination.
A user who said they travel for business complimented the bag's high-quality feel and spacious interior, saying they were able to fit five dress shirts, four pairs of jeans, and accessories inside the bag comfortably. They purchased it "after years of using the cheap plastic business suit covers given for free after purchasing a suit," and conceded that the Mancro garment bag is "the best." They added that "once I got to my destination and unzipped the bag, [my] clothes had very minimal wrinkling."
One bride said it was an "amazing purchase," since they were able to fit "my wedding dress, his tux, my after-wedding dress, and a sundress in this bag." A wedding attendee who took the bag to Aruba also emphasized how many garments, including dresses, can fit in the bag, and said their bridesmaid dress arrived wrinkle free. Plus, the extra compartments came in handy for wedding accessories. "I was really impressed with how much it held," they wrote. There are "lots of pockets too to put our jewelry, shoes, boutonniere, [and more]. We even put our silk sunflower bouquets in it!"
If you're looking for a durable garment bag for your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Mancro, especially while it's on sale for less than $50.
