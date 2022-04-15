 This Garment Bag Will Keep Formal Wear Wrinkle Free During Travel — and It's on Sale Now

The bag measures ​​21 inches tall by 24 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep, which means it won't meet most airlines' carry-on size requirements, and because of how spacious it is, you may need to check it once packed full (although some shoppers have mentioned being able to take it as a carry-on, noting that it fit in "overhead bins in both big and small planes with no problem"). Another shared that they placed the garment bag inside a medium checked suitcase and felt that their "clothes were safe," with minimal wrinkles. "Glad we got the bag as I know if we'd just put our clothes directly in the suitcase they would have been a mess," they wrote. And others lauded it for being a "quality" bag for car trips and cruises.