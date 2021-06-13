This Portable Dog Water Bottle Will Save Your Pup on Hot Summer Hikes
Summer is almost here, and it's going to be a hot one stateside. So, if you're planning your summer of hiking, camping, traveling, and general adventuring with your furry best friend, the first thing you'll likely be packing for them is a water dish. Often times, though, they're thin and flimsy or hard and bulky, and you'll need to donate some of the water from your bottle to fill it - all of which can be highly inconvenient. The good news is the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle exists.
This portable, leakproof water bottle is both the water vessel and bowl in one. With the press of a button, water from the bottle will fill the small bowl reservoir, keeping your packing list to a minimum and allowing your dog less wait time while you set up her hydration station. The bottle also has a locking mechanism next to the "fill" button, so you can adventure assured that backpack leaks won't happen, no matter how active you get on your hikes.
Available in 12-ounce and 19-ounce sizes, you and your pet can be prepared for short road trips, long hikes, and everything in-between. It also comes in two colors, which is ideal if you're traveling with multiple pets or need to bring along different formulations.
The MalsiPree Pet Water Bottle has more than 12,000 positive reviews to boot. One reviewer raved that they "HIGHLY recommend this bottle!" They go on to say "it's very easy to use - just press the button, tilt forward, and water comes out almost like a small waterfall. If your dog doesn't finish what's in the bowl, simply press the button and tilt back, and the water will flow back into the bottle."
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
