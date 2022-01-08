Flight Attendants and Business Travelers Swear by This Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag — and It's Just $11
If you travel a lot, you know how hard it can be to stay organized on the road, which is why we love travel essentials that keep all our belongings neat and tidy. Our latest find is the Maliton Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag, which has been described as "perfect for the frequent traveler" — and it's a whopping 54 percent off in the black colorway right now.
The travel toiletry bag has racked up more than 2,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, including many flight attendants and business travelers. Not only does it make it easy to store your daily hygiene and grooming essentials in one place, but it also has four main compartments and numerous pockets to keep all of your belongings super organized.
One section has elastic loop pockets that are great for storing items like combs, makeup brushes, and hairbrushes upright. Another has a clear plastic covering that's ideal for separating wet and dry products since it'll prevent liquids from spilling out. The third compartment is large enough to store full-size bottles, while the small mesh pocket at the top of the bag is perfect for items that get a lot of use, like tweezers, nail clippers, and lip balms. Even better, the toiletry bag has a durable hook at the top, so you can hang it up to easily access everything inside.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $24)
When not in use, the hanging toiletry bag folds up into a compact rectangle shape — complete with double zippers and a small carrying handle — that won't take up too much space in your suitcase. Plus, it's made from waterproof nylon material, so the rest of your stuff will be protected from any spills and leaks. One shopper said the bag has "made life a lot easier," before adding, "Just what I needed! As a flight attendant, I'm always on the go and this made organizing all my toiletries so easy. Love it."
"This is exactly what I've been looking for," wrote another. "I have to travel for work, and this is the perfect size and fit for my travel needs. The foldout is easy, the zip pouches hold everything neatly, and make it so I can carry not just toiletries, but first aid items, and daily vitamins/medications all with ease, no excess bulging. Absolutely love this."
Normally $24, the black version of the Maliton Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag is currently available for just $11 thanks to its 54 percent discount. We're not sure how long this Amazon deal will last, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score the popular travel essential for more than half off.