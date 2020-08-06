This Face Mask Doubles As a Neck Scarf — and It’s Actually Cute

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

By now, we're used to wearing face coverings in public, and we've searched high and low for the most comfortable masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Some masks are specifically designed to wear for hours on end while traveling, while others are ideal for wearing outdoors in hot weather. But now, we've finally found a cloth face mask that is both functional and stylish, since it doubles as a fashionable scarf.

Mali + Lili is a Los Angeles-based brand known for its handbags and accessories, and we love the label's take on non-medical face coverings, which are available at Nordstrom.

The soft, 100 percent cotton mask is secured with ear loops, though it also ties in the back. Thanks to its unique scarf-like construction, the ties can be worn around your hair or a hat. And when you don't need to wear the mask, you can keep it around your neck as a chic scarf. There's also a pocket for a filter, should you choose to add one.

Shoppers love this stylish take on face coverings, judging by rave reviews on Nordstrom's website. "I never thought I would ever say these words — but I LOVE this mask. I get complimented on it every time I wear it. It's so comfortable and versatile (can go around neck as scarf when not wearing or around a hat). Mali + Lili nailed feeling stylish while wearing a mask. Not an easy task," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper emphasized just how versatile this mask is for nearly any situation where a mask is necessary. "I wear it around my neck all day as a scarf and pull it up as needed - absolutely perfect for work, play, or travel."