This Surprisingly Spacious Crossbody Bag Is a Must-have for Travel
When you're traveling, a handbag that has room for all of your essentials without weighing you down or being uncomfortable to carry can be hard to find. That's why crossbody bags are a great option for people who are always on the go — all your belongings are at your fingertips but you can carry them hands free. Madewell is a go-to destination for wardrobe essentials, including stylish yet practical handbags. This shopper-loved purse is the perfect example of that, and we have a feeling you'll want to check it out before your next trip.
The Sydney Crossbody Bag is made from soft yet structured leather, which shoppers note should last for many years, given the high quality. It has a flat bottom that makes the bag surprisingly spacious for how compact it is (it measures 8 inches tall by 9 inches wide by 4.75 inches deep), allowing room for all your daily must-haves, including your wallet, keys, sunglasses, and travel documents. Plus, it features a magnetic closure, which several reviewers mention is strong enough to make them feel that their belongings are secure inside.
With multiple ways to carry the purse, traveling becomes so much easier. You can conveniently wear it as a shoulder bag with a removable leather strap that measures 21.5 inches, a crossbody for more evenly distributed weight, or tote it by its two top handles. You can also swap in a different strap, such as a braided leather version or one made from canvas, to change up the style. If you're trying to travel light, packing this crossbody and multiple straps (rather than several different handbags) will keep your purse looking fresh in your vacation photos.
Madewell shoppers love the crossbody bag, especially for travel, with many complimenting its style and function. One reviewer raved that it's "small enough for everyday use but big enough to fit all my essentials," since it "has enough space for my long wallet, phone, keys, sunglasses, and even a small makeup pouch." They also added that the purse is "super lightweight."
Another customer mentioned that the strap is the "perfect length for [my] shoulder or wearing across the body," so it's comfortable to carry hands free if you're rushing through an airport or traversing cobblestone streets. We should also point out that while buyers say the carrying strap is not adjustable, the length is perfect and works well as a shoulder bag and crossbody.
Another fan highlighted its "very classic shape," saying that it "goes well with jeans for a trip to the grocery store, but [it's] nice enough to pair with casual skirts and dresses for travel and date night." Others love the vintage style and the fact that "it doesn't feel like a huge bag" hanging off their hip, making it great for carrying every day.
To buy: madewell.com, $120
The Sydney Crossbody Bag is available in six colors: black, light blue, caramel, gold, chili red, and forest green, the last of which is on sale now for $120. And for a personal touch, you can customize the purse with a monogram of up to three characters.
If you're looking for a stylish, spacious crossbody handbag that's comfortable to carry, whether you're commuting every day or spending your days sightseeing, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Madewell, especially while one color is on sale for nearly 25 percent off.
