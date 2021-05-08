Madewell Just Launched a Line of Lightweight Denim That’s Perfect for Summer

Madewell has long been known for its stylish, flattering jeans, but the brand's Summerweight Denim is a must this season, especially for summer travel. The jeans are made from breathable, absorbent, and lightweight fibers that help regulate temperature, and blended with hemp for a comfortable, airy feeling. The denim also protects against UV rays and bacteria, helping you stay comfortable outdoors and feel fresh while traveling. The collection includes five styles of jeans and three pairs of shorts in regular, curvy, and plus sizes. Whether you're a fan of classic skinny jeans or casual cropped cuts, you're likely to find a pair that fits your style in this launch.