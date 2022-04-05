You Can Save Up to 40% on Spring Essentials at Madewell Right Now — Here's What to Shop 

Madewell's spring collection includes a variety of versatile pieces that you can dress up or down, so whether you're headed back to the office or to a bridal shower, you should be able to find the right pieces. Plus, many of these items are easy to layer with, which is especially helpful with unpredictable spring weather. Take the Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater, for example. It has a chunky knit fabric that'll be sure to provide extra warmth on cool mornings and chilly flights, but it's made from 100 percent cotton so it'll remain breathable when temperatures rise. And since it has a cropped fit, the sweater will look just as good with t-shirts and jeans as it does over a lightweight dress. Similarly, the Silk Puff-Sleeve Camp Shirt is a stunning office-ready top on its own, but it also pairs well with blazers and jackets for an even more polished look.