You Can Save Up to 40% on Spring Essentials at Madewell Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Now that spring has arrived, it's the perfect time to give your wardrobe a refresh. If you're not sure where to start, you can't go wrong with Madewell, since the brand is known for its stylish and comfortable basics for all seasons, including everything from denim to dresses. And right now, Madewell is offering up to 40 percent off new arrivals and spring essentials when you use the code YESPLS at checkout. The sale includes seasonal must-haves, such as tiered dresses, checked blouses, distressed jeans, and more, so don't miss out on these picks before prices go up on April 11.
Madewell's spring collection includes a variety of versatile pieces that you can dress up or down, so whether you're headed back to the office or to a bridal shower, you should be able to find the right pieces. Plus, many of these items are easy to layer with, which is especially helpful with unpredictable spring weather. Take the Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater, for example. It has a chunky knit fabric that'll be sure to provide extra warmth on cool mornings and chilly flights, but it's made from 100 percent cotton so it'll remain breathable when temperatures rise. And since it has a cropped fit, the sweater will look just as good with t-shirts and jeans as it does over a lightweight dress. Similarly, the Silk Puff-Sleeve Camp Shirt is a stunning office-ready top on its own, but it also pairs well with blazers and jackets for an even more polished look.
Several gorgeous dresses are also included in this sale, like the Poplin Lizzie Babydoll Dress, which has playful puff sleeves and a tiered design that's perfect for picnics, parties, and more. It comes in three colors that you can pair with your favorite sandals this season, and it's on sale for $83. If longer dresses are more your style, check out the Square-Neck Tiered Midi Dress, which hits at the calf. With an adjustable cinched waist, you'll be able to find a comfortable, flattering fit in no time. It's on sale for 30 percent off, bringing its price down to $97, and some colors and sizes are already selling out, so we recommend shopping soon before it's gone for good.
If you're ready to update your spring wardrobe, keep reading for our top picks from Madewell's seasonal sale section.
Poplin Lizzie Babydoll Dress
To buy: madewell.com, $83 with code YESPLS (originally $118)
Silk Puff-Sleeve Camp Shirt
To buy: madewell.com, $88 with code YESPLS (originally $110)
Square-Neck Tiered Midi Dress
Lightspun Short-Sleeve Flap-Pocket Shirt
To buy: madewell.com, $58 with code YESPLS (originally $72)
Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater
To buy: madewell.com, from $53 with code YESPLS (originally $98)
Perfect Vintage Jean in Coney Wash: Destroyed Edition
Lakeline Popover Shirt
To buy: madewell.com, $48 with code YESPLS (originally $80)
