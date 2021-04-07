Madewell Just Put Spring Essentials on Sale Up to 40% Off — Here Are Our Top Picks

You won't want to miss out on these seasonal deals.
By Madeline Diamond
April 07, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that spring has finally sprung, it's no surprise that many of us are feeling in need of a wardrobe refresh. Luckily, Madewell is always a go-to for seasonal items. And right now, you can score up to 40% off on spring essentials at Madewell when you use the code SPRINGITON.

Related: How to Shop for Denim Online — and Actually Find a Pair You Love

From breezy tops that you'll want to live in all spring and summer long to comfortable leather sneakers you can dress up or down, this sale includes all kinds of seasonal essentials. If you're still living in loungewear, don't fret, since a pair of must-have sweatpants is on sale for 20% off. And if you're on the hunt for outerwear that can keep up with you, no matter what unpredictable spring weather comes your way, check out the Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat, which comes in three colors and is also currently 20% off. Since there are so many great pieces at deep discounts currently, we've rounded up our favorites, from jackets to jumpsuits, in order to streamline your shopping experience.

Keep reading for our top picks from Madewell's latest sale.

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat, madewell.com, $135 (originally $168)

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: Lightspun Beachside Shirt, madewell.com, $42 (originally $60)

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: Ripstop Pull-on Cargo Shorts, madwell.com, $49 (originally $70)

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: Pintuck Cami Jumpsuit, madwell.com, $83 (originally $138)

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: Sidewalk Low-top Sneakers in Leather: Wave Edition, madewell.com, $53 (originally $88)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com