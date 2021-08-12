Madewell Just Launched the Perfect Straight Leg Jeans — and You'll Want to Add Them to Your Travel Wardrobe ASAP 

I've been a fan of Madewell's denim for years, so I was excited to hear about this new addition to the Perfect Vintage Jean family, since it's my favorite cut the brand makes. I've had a pair of the Perfect Vintage Jean in Lunar Wash (a slightly faded black) in my closet for several months now, and they instantly became a wardrobe staple. These particular jeans feature Madewell's Magic Pockets, which add an extra layer of fabric in the front that holds you in comfortably. They're made from 99 percent cotton and one percent elastane, which provides just the right amount of stretch that makes wearing these jeans all day almost as comfortable as wearing your favorite pair of leggings. So much so, I could even see myself wearing this pair of jeans on a plane.