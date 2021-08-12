Madewell Just Launched the Perfect Straight Leg Jeans — and You'll Want to Add Them to Your Travel Wardrobe ASAP
A good pair of jeans is a key part of nearly any travel wardrobe. Denim is both durable and versatile, so if you pack one or two pairs for a trip, you'll know that you can easily dress them up or down in any season while still packing light.
Madewell has long been a go-to destination for denim; in fact, it's this travel editor's favorite brand of jeans. And now, the brand has just launched a new denim style, the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean, which is comfortable and flattering, making it ideal for long travel days.
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean joins the rest of the Perfect Vintage collection, which is full of highly rated top-sellers. The Perfect Vintage Jean is currently Madewell's best-selling pair of jeans; in fact, a pair sells every other minute, according to the brand. This new addition to the collection adds even more variety, since the new jeans come in several different washes. Whether you're looking for a casual light wash, distressed, or even a pair of black jeans you can easily dress up, you'll be able to find it in Madewell's Perfect Vintage jeans. The new denim features a high-rise fit and cropped inseam, offering a stylish, flattering look that Madewell touts as mom jeans meets 90s supermodel. Plus, the new style is available in a range of petite, standard, tall, and plus sizing.
Keep reading for our favorite denim from Madewell's Perfect Vintage collection.
I've been a fan of Madewell's denim for years, so I was excited to hear about this new addition to the Perfect Vintage Jean family, since it's my favorite cut the brand makes. I've had a pair of the Perfect Vintage Jean in Lunar Wash (a slightly faded black) in my closet for several months now, and they instantly became a wardrobe staple. These particular jeans feature Madewell's Magic Pockets, which add an extra layer of fabric in the front that holds you in comfortably. They're made from 99 percent cotton and one percent elastane, which provides just the right amount of stretch that makes wearing these jeans all day almost as comfortable as wearing your favorite pair of leggings. So much so, I could even see myself wearing this pair of jeans on a plane.
If you're looking for a new pair of jeans to add to your travel wardrobe or to enjoy for everyday wear, you'll want to take a look at this collection of comfortable and flattering denim from Madewell.
