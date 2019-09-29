Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With colder temperatures quickly approaching, there's no better time to find your new favorite fall or winter jacket, especially if you'll be traveling this season. Look no further than this just-released Women's Packable Puffer from Madewell. The best part? It's just as functional as it is stylish, since it also folds up into a travel neck pillow.

When packing for an autumn trip, finding a lightweight yet cozy coat is key, and it's even better if you can find one that you can stow away just as easily as you can throw it on over a sweater. Neck pillows are another travel essential, but there's no denying they take up quite a bit of precious carry-on luggage space. With this puffer coat, you can still enjoy the luxury of a comfy neck pillow without taking up any extra room in your suitcase.

Women's Puffer Coat Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

The jacket comes in three colors, so you can choose between two neutrals to fit in with the rest of your seasonal wardrobe or a bold pop of color to mix things up. A particularly versatile jacket, sizing runs from XX Small to 3X. And while many puffer jackets are boxy and bulky by design, the cropped style and A-line shape of this one make it extra flattering.

Plus, you can rest assured that your purchase is environmentally sound, since this jacket is filled with insulation that's made from 100% recycled materials.