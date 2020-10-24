Madewell’s New Loungewear Collection Is the Perfect Addition to Your Work-from-home Wardrobe 

We know and love Madewell for its stylish basics, flattering denim, and on-trend pieces. Now, we can add cozy loungewear to the list of reasons we love the brand. Madewell just launched MWL, which stands for "make weekends longer" (we agree), a line of versatile lounge tops and bottoms that you can easily mix and match for countless at-home looks.
The collection includes a variety of tops and bottoms, ranging from an elevated take on the classic hoodie to striped joggers with contrast stitching. Several pieces feature a matching top and bottom, so you can go for the full sweatsuit look, or create a more eclectic look with different colors and patterns. And right now, if you buy a matching top and bottom, you can save 20 percent on your purchase.
You'll find a few different fabrics in Madewell's latest collection, but they all have softness in common. From modal to organic cotton to a recycled poly blend, these sweat sets strike an impressive balance between comfortable and sustainable. Whether you add one of these sets to your WFH wardrobe or gift one to a friend in need of an extra-cozy treat, we're certain Madewell's lounge collection will become a wardrobe staple this season.
Keep reading for some of our favorite sets (all of which can be mixed and matched) from the collection.
To buy: Superbrushed Contrast-stitched Easygoing Sweatshirt, madewell.com, $65; Superbrushed Contrast-stitched Easygoing Sweatpants, madewell.com, $80
To buy: Superbrushed Easygoing Hoodie Sweatshirt, madewell.com, $80; Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatpants, madewell.com, $75
To buy: Ribbed Cocoon Hoodie Sweatshirt, madewell.com, $85 ; Ribbed Seamed Sweatpants, madewell.com, $80
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she’s constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond.
