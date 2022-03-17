Madewell Has Your New Go-to Summer Sandals — and They're on Sale Now

When you're shopping for sandals, especially if you plan to take them on vacation, it can be tricky to find a pair that delivers on comfort, style, walkability, and versatility. Luckily, Madewell makes some that do just that. The brand, which is known for its fashionable and functional wardrobe staples, is currently offering a sale for members of its loyalty program (Madewell Insiders can save 20 percent and Stars and Icons can save 25 percent sitewide) including on these gorgeous colorblock sandals. (Psst, simply sign up with your email on the brand's site to become a Madewell Insider — it's that easy.)