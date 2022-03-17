Madewell Has Your New Go-to Summer Sandals — and They're on Sale Now
When you're shopping for sandals, especially if you plan to take them on vacation, it can be tricky to find a pair that delivers on comfort, style, walkability, and versatility. Luckily, Madewell makes some that do just that. The brand, which is known for its fashionable and functional wardrobe staples, is currently offering a sale for members of its loyalty program (Madewell Insiders can save 20 percent and Stars and Icons can save 25 percent sitewide) including on these gorgeous colorblock sandals. (Psst, simply sign up with your email on the brand's site to become a Madewell Insider — it's that easy.)
The Maggie sandals have adjustable straps made from soft nubuck leather, a leather lining, and a flexible, cushioned footbed that makes them comfortable to walk in. The flatform-style shoes have just enough height to elevate any summer outfit, whether it's shorts and a T-shirt or a sundress, although they still offer plenty of support to get you through your commute or a long day of sightseeing. Plus, the sole has enough traction to keep you stable on uneven terrain.
Right now, the sandals are available in one stunning color combination that shoppers say is impressively versatile: neutral colorblock, which features tan and blush tones. Madewell is offering them in sizes five to nine, with half sizes included, and some have already sold out, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get your hands on a pair.
Madewell shoppers love these sandals, with many complimenting their style and comfort. One reviewer highlighted the shoes' versatility, calling them "more elevated than your basic sport sandal." They went on to say that "the fit is spot on and I can wear them all day, even to walk my dog."
Another reviewer emphasized just how comfortable the shoes really are. "The thick sole provides more solid support than many of my shoes." They added that "the velcro straps make the sandals easy to get in and out of" while "the pale nude color matches everything."
Some shoppers also mention that the sandals are a more stylish dupe for Teva's durable, outdoor-ready sandals. "I wanted something 'Teva-like' for the summer, but could not find any cute ones," one wrote. "Then these came across my feed." The same shopper complimented the Madewell shoes' "great colors with soft, quality leather." Teva does make a flatform sandal with leather straps, although it's $75 compared to the $51 sale price of the Madewell version.
If you're looking for a pair of stylish, comfortable sandals you can wear all spring and summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Madewell, especially while it's on sale for as little as $51 for loyalty program members. To become a Madewell Insider, just sign up with your email on the brand's site, and make sure you're logged in when you check out to take advantage of the deal. When you spend $500 per calendar year you'll reach Star status and once you spend $1,000 you'll become a Madewell Icon, which includes free expedited shipping and extra discounts.
