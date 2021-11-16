Cozy Sweats and Pajamas Are Up to 60% Off at Madewell Right Now
As we head further into fall, it's time to break out our favorite cozy sweats and snuggly pajamas that are comfortable enough to lounge in all day, yet stylish enough to wear out of the house. Madewell is well-known for its wardrobe staples, including denim, sweaters, and outerwear, but the brand also makes supremely comfy loungewear. Right now, you can score tons of must-have lounge pieces on sale for up to 60 percent off, so it's the perfect time to add a new sweatsuit (or two) to your closet.
Madewell's loungewear collection includes a variety of tailored yet comfy sweatshirts, sweatpants, tees, and leggings that you can just as easily wear while relaxing on the couch as you can on a long-haul flight. The Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatshirt and Sweatpants, for example, are made from soft tencel modal with eco-friendly polyester sourced from recycled water bottles, offering a modern relaxed fit. The sweatshirt is available in both standard and plus sizing, while the pants come in petite sizes as well. During this sale, you can score a matching sweatsuit for just $52, down from its original price of $135.
If you're in the market for a classic hoodie, check out the Airterry Sweatshirt, which features a classic, slightly cropped fit made from breathable cotton that's comfortable to wear in all seasons. Plus, it's on sale for $46 off right now.
Madewell also offers chic and cozy pajamas in both sets and separates, including the Knit Bedtime Pajama Set, which is on sale for just $32. It includes a long-sleeve button-up top and elastic waist pants made from a cotton and elastane blend with chic piping detail.
Keep reading for our favorite pajamas and sweats on sale at Madewell right now. To get the best deal, make sure you use the code "SALEONSALE" for an extra 20 percent off at checkout.
MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatshirt
To buy: madewell.com, from $23 (originally $60)
MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatpants
To buy: madewell.com, from $29 (originally $75)
MWL Airterry Hoodie Sweatshirt
To buy: madewell.com, $29 (originally $75)
Knit Bedtime Pajama Set
To buy: madewell.com, $32 (originally $80)
Waffle Knit Henley Pajama Top
Waffle Knit Pajama Sweatpants
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.