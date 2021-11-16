Cozy Sweats and Pajamas Are Up to 60% Off at Madewell Right Now

As we head further into fall, it's time to break out our favorite cozy sweats and snuggly pajamas that are comfortable enough to lounge in all day, yet stylish enough to wear out of the house. Madewell is well-known for its wardrobe staples, including denim, sweaters, and outerwear, but the brand also makes supremely comfy loungewear. Right now, you can score tons of must-have lounge pieces on sale for up to 60 percent off, so it's the perfect time to add a new sweatsuit (or two) to your closet.