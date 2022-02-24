Shoppers Love This Stylish Leather Backpack for Travel — and It's on Sale
Whether you're preparing for a flight or taking the train to work everyday, the bag you carry can make a world of difference in your routine. A good backpack, for example, will keep all your essentials organized, including your laptop, books, makeup bag, water bottle, chargers, and even a cozy layer or spare set of gym clothes — all while remaining comfortable to carry.
Madewell is known for its wardrobe basics and seasonal styles, as well as staple, everyday bags. And right now, you can save on a gorgeous leather backpack, since the brand is offering 20 percent off purchases of $150 or more when you use the code spreetime. Pro tip: The brand rarely discounts its full-price leather goods, so you don't want to pass on this deal, especially considering more than 500 shoppers have added it to their cart in the last week.
The Madewell Lorimer Backpack is made from luxurious Italian vegetable-tanned leather that is soft yet structured for an effortlessly cool look. It's super functional thanks to its classic shape featuring one large zippered compartment — which reviewers note holds larger tech devices like a 13-inch laptop, iPad, headphones, and more — and a smaller exterior zip pocket that's ideal for keeping essentials, such as your keys, sunglasses, and wallet, easily within reach.
Inside the backpack, you'll find a zippered pocket where you can store valuables, including your travel documents, securely while on the go, as well as two slip pockets for extra organization (great for a water bottle and umbrella). Adjustable straps make for a comfy, custom fit, while a top handle adds another touch of convenience when you're on the move.
The bag is available in black and English saddle (a rich tan color), both of which have brass hardware on the zipper pulls and straps, as well as leather tassel pulls. It's also worth noting that the interior is constructed of canvas, rather than leather, making it easier to clean and remove stains if you should have a spill, all without damaging the leather.
Madewell shoppers rave about this bag, with many complimenting its sleek look and versatility. One reviewer specifically highlighted the backpack's spaciousness. "It's the perfect size for traveling and for work especially when I carry my iPad Pro with me all the time," they wrote. Another shopper who called it the "perfect backpack" said that they can comfortably fit a 13-inch laptop in the bag, along with books, a Hydro Flask, and other daily essentials for "work, school, and everything in between." (FYI, a separate reviewer said the backpack didn't quite fit their 16-inch laptop, so this option is better for devices under 15 inches long.)
A fourth reviewer testified to the quality and durability of the bag after buying it in both colors. "It lasts with an amazing patina to the leather and is so soft as time goes by with no wear to the straps or zippers," they wrote. And they weren't alone in their sentiment — others called it a "quality piece" and the "nicest backpack" they'd ever owned, emphasizing how gorgeous the leather is and that it gets even shinier over time. A final happy shopper shared that they have purchased multiples of this backpack in case Madewell stops making this style one day.
If you're looking for a stylish, spacious backpack for daily use, overnight stays, and vacationing, check out this pick from Madewell, especially while it's on sale for 20 percent off. And while you're at it, you might also want to stock up on spring fashion, so you're outfitted for temperatures in the upper 60s and 70-plus-degree weather when it hits.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.