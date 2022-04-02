This Adjustable Crossbody Is the Perfect Size for Travel — and It Comes in 6 Gorgeous Colors
When you're traveling, a crossbody bag is always a good idea. You'll be able to keep your valuables secure yet within reach, and you won't have to worry about schlepping a heavy or cumbersome bag on your shoulder all day. If you're in the market for one, Madewell—a great source for wardrobe basics, including all kinds of handbags, totes, and small accessories—has you covered. Shoppers are loving one crossbody in particular from the retailer right now, and more than 2,000 people added it to their carts in the last week. And right now, you can save 20 percent on this gorgeous bag (along with up to 40 percent off select women's items) when you use the code YESPLS at checkout. But don't wait to shop, since this deal ends on April 11.
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag is made from soft yet structured Italian leather, giving it a luxurious look and plenty of functionality. It zips fully on the outside, and has an exterior slip pocket to keep items like a MetroCard or hotel key card handy, as well as interior slip pockets for valuables. For extra organization, you can add on a mini pouch in a matching color that you can clip on the outside of the bag.
The bag measures 4 inches tall by 6.5 inches wide by 2 inches deep, so it's compact enough to pack in a larger bag and won't add bulk to your outfit, although it still offers plenty of storage for your daily essentials. It has an adjustable and removable strap, allowing you to wear the bag across your body, on your shoulder, or even use it as a clutch if you're taking it from day to night. It comes in six beautiful colors: black, blue, camel, green, peach, and yellow. And for a personal touch, you can add a monogram of up to three letters for free.
Related: 17 Cute Crossbody Bags for Travelers
Shoppers rave about the bag, with many complimenting its stylish look and convenient size. One reviewer said it's "exactly what I wanted for my work trips, where I take one big carry-on purse but use this [for] going out at night." Another added that it's the "perfect everyday bag." A third reviewer mentioned that they'd been searching for a bag that is the right size for their phone, keys, wallet, and hand sanitizer, i.e. travel essentials, and that this one expertly meets those requirements.
If you're on the hunt for a crossbody bag that's comfortable to carry and has just enough room for your daily must-haves, don't miss out on this pick from Madewell, especially while it's on sale for 20 percent off.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.