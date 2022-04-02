This Adjustable Crossbody Is the Perfect Size for Travel — and It Comes in 6 Gorgeous Colors

When you're traveling, a crossbody bag is always a good idea. You'll be able to keep your valuables secure yet within reach, and you won't have to worry about schlepping a heavy or cumbersome bag on your shoulder all day. If you're in the market for one, Madewell—a great source for wardrobe basics, including all kinds of handbags, totes, and small accessories—has you covered. Shoppers are loving one crossbody in particular from the retailer right now, and more than 2,000 people added it to their carts in the last week. And right now, you can save 20 percent on this gorgeous bag (along with up to 40 percent off select women's items) when you use the code YESPLS at checkout. But don't wait to shop, since this deal ends on April 11.