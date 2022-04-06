No Travel Wardrobe Is Complete Without a Denim Jacket, and Shoppers Say This One Is the Best They've Ever Worn

When you're preparing for a trip, packing light can be a challenge. Paring down tops, pants, shoes, beauty products, and more is tricky, not to mention finding a jacket that pairs well with your entire wardrobe. That's where a denim jacket comes in. It'll go with just about anything (yes, even a pair of jeans), and can easily be dressed up or down. Madewell is a go-to destination for all kinds of wardrobe essentials, jean jackets included, and the brand's classic style is unsurprisingly beloved by shoppers. And right now you can shop the jacket for up to 30 percent off when you use the code YESPLS at checkout now through April 11.