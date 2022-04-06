No Travel Wardrobe Is Complete Without a Denim Jacket, and Shoppers Say This One Is the Best They've Ever Worn
When you're preparing for a trip, packing light can be a challenge. Paring down tops, pants, shoes, beauty products, and more is tricky, not to mention finding a jacket that pairs well with your entire wardrobe. That's where a denim jacket comes in. It'll go with just about anything (yes, even a pair of jeans), and can easily be dressed up or down. Madewell is a go-to destination for all kinds of wardrobe essentials, jean jackets included, and the brand's classic style is unsurprisingly beloved by shoppers. And right now you can shop the jacket for up to 30 percent off when you use the code YESPLS at checkout now through April 11.
The Jean Jacket is made from structured yet soft cotton, like your favorite pair of jeans. It features a classic fit with buttons all the way up the front, buttoned cuffs, two chest pockets, and two side pockets for stashing small essentials. It's available in several different denim washes, including the classic medium-toned Printer Wash, faded Medford Wash, vintage black Lunar Wash, and light blue Westlawn Wash.
To buy: madewell.com, $95 with code YESPLS (originally $118)
The jacket comes in sizes XXS to XXL, and some colors are also available in plus sizing, going up to 3X. If you're unsure of your size, a chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. Madewell even has a tool where you can enter your measurements and your typical size in other brands to guide you while shopping online.
Several shoppers mention that the jacket runs small and suggest sizing up for a more comfortable fit, especially if you plan to layer sweaters or heavier tops underneath. And if you're looking for a roomier jacket that makes layering easy, check out the brand's Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket, which has a boxy, vintage-inspired fit, and comes in sizes XXS to 4X.
To buy: madewell.com, $90 with code YESPLS (originally $128)
Madewell customers love this jean jacket, with many raving about its comfort and versatility, especially while traveling. Equally impressive? More than 4,300 shoppers have added the denim piece to their carts in the last week, so it's on its way to becoming the summer must-have.
One reviewer called it "the best denim jacket I have ever purchased." Another said it "has enough stretch to not be restricting, but is structured enough to hold its shape." A third wrote that "I've probably worn this jacket every day since buying it, I'm that in love," adding that since they live in the Pacific Northwest, they wear it "over sweaters 90 percent of the time," confirming that it's a helpful layering piece.
A final reviewer complimented how well the jacket held up while traveling. "It dressed up my sporty and travel day outfits so I could take cuter travel pics on the go." They went on to rave about the handy pockets, adding that the jacket basically replaced their purse. "I could slip my passport and tickets in the inside pocket that are deep and I felt very secure."
If you're looking for a simple, stylish jean jacket to add to your travel wardrobe, check out this one from Madewell. With a classic fit and four washes to choose from, it'll be a staple in your closet in no time.
