So Many Great Travel Bags Are on Sale at Madewell Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Madewell has long been a go-to destination for wardrobe staples and handbags that are both stylish and versatile enough to use everyday or for travel. If you're in the market for a new carry-all, now's the perfect time to shop, since Madewell is offering an extra 30 percent off all sale items, including bags, when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. But don't wait to shop, since prices go up on April 25. And we should note that this savings event is a particularly exciting option for shoppers who love color, since many of the bags that are marked down come in gorgeous bold colorways that will help you welcome warm weather.
You can score all kinds of bags in this sale, such as spacious totes, compact crossbody purses, and handy pouches and wallets. The (Re)sourced Tote Bag is a great option for trips or commuting since it's made from durable polyester that's easy to keep clean and has a "pocket for everything." There's a padded laptop compartment, as well as several zippered pockets both inside and out to keep your essentials secure yet easily accessible. And right now, the travel-ready tote is on sale for $65, down from $98. Shoppers note that it's perfect for life on the go since it can be used for multiple occasions with ease. One wrote, "I just used this bag on a trip to Florida and it was perfect. I used it on the plane, then dumped it to use at the pool."
For shoppers in the market for smaller bags, you're in luck, since several stylish crossbodys are included in the savings. The Sydney Leather Crossbody Bag is made from luxe leather and is on sale in the bold chili red colorway for $114. There's also another version of the bag available with a top zipper that's discounted to $93. This option is particularly helpful for commuting and travel when you want to keep your belongings extra secure. One shopper called the leather on the zippered bag "so soft and supple," while another complimented its size, saying it's "big enough to fit a wallet, phone, keys, sunnies, chapstick, and a mask — all the essentials."
Another convenient yet statement-making bag is the Transport Camera Bag Macramé Strap Edition, which is discounted to $72. It's available in dusty rose leather and comes with two straps: one in macramé and one in adjustable pink leather, so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or across your body for hands-free ease. One reviewer said they "love the shade of pink and compact size for spring and summer." Another added that although it's compact in size (it measures 5 inches tall by 7.5 inches wide by 2.75 inches deep), it has room for all their must-haves. For example, it "fits my iPhone 13 ProMax great with plenty of room to spare."
Keep reading for more bags and accessories on sale at Madewell right now through April 25.
- The Knotted Crossbody Bag in Woven Leather, $79 with code REFRESH (originally $118)
- The Transport Accordion Crossbody, $55 with code REFRESH (originally $98)
- Madewell x BACKDROP Studio Hours Canvas Camden Tote Bag, $47 with code REFRESH (originally $78)
- The Calf Hair Pouch Clutch: Spotted Edition, $32 with code REFRESH (originally $60)
- The Zip Wallet and Leather, $41 with code REFRESH (originally $62)
- The Leather Accordion Wallet, $28 with code REFRESH (originally $50)
- The Earbud Circle Pouch in Leather, $18 with code REFRESH (originally $32)
