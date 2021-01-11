Madewell’s Extra 40% Off Sale Includes Tons of Winter Essentials

Madewell is a reliable source for everything our closets need right now, from comfortable, flattering denim to cozy cashmere sweaters. And luckily for shoppers, the brand is offering an extra 40 percent off its sale section right now, bringing total discounts to well over 60 percent off some best-selling items. If you're looking for a 2021 update to your work-from-home wardrobe, look no further than this shopping event. All you have to do is use the code "GIGANTIC" at checkout and watch the discounts come right out of your cart.
For example, you can shop a stylish, cozy wool and cashmere coat for $120 right now, on sale from $328. The brand is also well-known for its wide variety of flattering denim, and plenty of jeans are on sale right now, including a classic pair of stovepipe jeans discounted to a total of $50, down from their original $128 price tag. And in addition to clothing, you'll also find shoes and accessories on sale, such as a pair of chic leather ankle boots on sale for $60 (originally $178) and a classic canvas tote discounted to $42 from $78. If any of these pieces look like your next wardrobe essentials, you'll want to act fast, since we expect many items will sell out quickly and this sale won't go on forever.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces on sale right now at Madewell.
To buy: Stovepipe Jeans, madewell.com, $50 (originally $128)
To buy: Cashmere V-neck Sweater, madewell.com, $45 (originally $98)
To buy: Eldridge Zip Coat, madewell.com, $120 (originally $328)
To buy: Rose Ankle Boot, madewell.com, $60 (originally $178)
