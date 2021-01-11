Madewell’s Extra 40% Off Sale Includes Tons of Winter Essentials

For example, you can shop a stylish, cozy wool and cashmere coat for $120 right now, on sale from $328. The brand is also well-known for its wide variety of flattering denim, and plenty of jeans are on sale right now, including a classic pair of stovepipe jeans discounted to a total of $50, down from their original $128 price tag. And in addition to clothing, you'll also find shoes and accessories on sale, such as a pair of chic leather ankle boots on sale for $60 (originally $178) and a classic canvas tote discounted to $42 from $78. If any of these pieces look like your next wardrobe essentials, you'll want to act fast, since we expect many items will sell out quickly and this sale won't go on forever.