Madewell's Massive Winter Sale Includes an Extra 30% Off Seasonal Essentials

If you're looking for a cozy top you can wear all winter long (and save for next fall), check out the Flannel Side-button Oversized Ex-boyfriend Shirt, an ultra-soft plaid button-up shirt that you can pair with jeans or leggings for a casual look, which is on sale for just $35. Don't miss out on the Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, which is currently available in three colors that are perfect for winter. With a slightly boxy fit, this sweater is a great layering piece. Originally $98, it's discounted to $42. As far as outerwear goes, take a look at the Quilted Belrose Shirt-jacket. It's made from lightweight cotton for a soft feel and an oversized fit that's great for layering. Right now, you can shop this jacket in both standard and plus sizing for $91, down from $148.