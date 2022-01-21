Madewell's Massive Winter Sale Includes an Extra 30% Off Seasonal Essentials
Madewell is a one-stop shop for clothing, shoes, and accessories year-round, although we're particular fans of the brand's winter wardrobe staples. Whether you're looking for a layerable sweater you can wear with just about any outfit, a chic coat, or a pair of jeans you can dress up or down, chances are you can find it at Madewell. And luckily, the brand is holding a massive sale right now, offering an extra 30 percent off already discounted items when you use the code "REALDEAL."
Tons of winter essentials are included in the sale, and our top picks include flannel shirts, sweaters, and outerwear. Plus, many pairs of jeans are discounted to just $75, and some are even less, like this light wash cropped pair that comes in petite, standard, and tall sizing.
If you're looking for a cozy top you can wear all winter long (and save for next fall), check out the Flannel Side-button Oversized Ex-boyfriend Shirt, an ultra-soft plaid button-up shirt that you can pair with jeans or leggings for a casual look, which is on sale for just $35. Don't miss out on the Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, which is currently available in three colors that are perfect for winter. With a slightly boxy fit, this sweater is a great layering piece. Originally $98, it's discounted to $42. As far as outerwear goes, take a look at the Quilted Belrose Shirt-jacket. It's made from lightweight cotton for a soft feel and an oversized fit that's great for layering. Right now, you can shop this jacket in both standard and plus sizing for $91, down from $148.
Loungewear and pajamas are also part of this massive sale; in fact, you can score up to 70 percent off some of the brand's coziest pieces. Take the (Re)sourced Fleece Bubble-Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt, for example, a fluffy fleece and terry cloth pullover that's on sale for $53, down from $110. The MWL Betterterry Jogger Sweatpants come in eight colors, ranging from classic heather gray to ocean blue, and they're going for as little as $30 (originally $70). And to pair with your new sweats for a casual lounge or sleep look, opt for the Waffle Knit Pajama Crop Cami, which is 70 percent off from its original price, coming in at just $14.
Keep reading for some of our top picks from Madewell's extra 30 percent off sale.
