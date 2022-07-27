This Best-selling $98 Madewell Travel Tote Just Dropped Down to $40 — But the Price Goes Back Up Tonight

Finding the perfect travel bag requires a lot of trial and error — and what feels like perusing thousands of shopper reviews. One purse that's earned tons of praise from travel enthusiasts and fashionistas alike is the Madewell Canvas Medium Transport Tote, an everyday, carry-all bag that is a favorite for its spacious interior and durable construction. In fact, it's been ordered more than 2,000 times in the last seven days, according to the brand.

Not only has it earned an impressive 4.6-star rating from Madewell shoppers, but it's also incredibly discounted. During the Secret Stock Sale, the popular tote bag, which was previously on sale for 19 percent off, has been marked down an additional 50 percent off, bringing its $98 price tag down to a whopping $40. All you need to do is enter the code MAJOR at checkout to rack up these savings. Hurry, the clock is ticking as this deal ends at midnight today.

Measuring 12.25 inches by 13.75 inches by 11 inches, the best-selling Canvas Medium Transport Tote achieves its one-of-a-kind, vintage charm with its canvas exterior, which is equal parts sturdy and stylish. Wearers have two ways to hold it; option one is using the top handles with a 8.25-inch drop, while option two is carrying it by the adjustable shoulder strap, which comes in handy on busy travel days when you're juggling lots of luggage.

On the outside, you'll also find an oversized front pocket that's perfect for keeping your smartphone, headphones, tickets, hand sanitizer, and other essentials close. For added security, you can store your important personal items and travel documents inside the interior pocket, which is zippered and discreet. The bag's interior has an open design that allows you to pack it with clothes, tech, shoes, and everything else you might need to keep close at hand during your trip, whether it be a week-long vacation (hey, it makes a great personal item on a flight) or a quick weekend road trip.

You can grab the bag in an acorn brown or neutral-friendly green, both with leather straps. And, like any other Madewell bag, shoppers can opt to get the Canvas Medium Transport Tote monogrammed for an additional $10. There are four fonts and 14 colors to choose from with a limit of 10 characters per bag, so you can personalize it with your initials, nickname, child's name, pet's name — the options are endless.

"It feels very sturdy and will be a great everyday casual bag for carrying my work stuff," one reviewer wrote. "[I'm] already thinking about buying another color." Following their review, another shopper added, "It's perfect for when you're on the go. I have everything I need inside… very spacious inside and I love the pockets; they come in handy."

A third Madewell customer shared, "After researching purses for what seemed like forever, I finally found the perfect bag! Not too big, not too small!" Echoing their review, one buyer said, "I've been amazed [with] how much I can cram into this bag if needed," listing "my laptop, a medium sized water bottle, a large wallet and a few other items" as their daily essentials.

Highlighting its versatility, another shopper noted that they've started clipping their keys and Apple AirPods case to the designated shoulder strap hooks when they're not in use. They also added: "[The] quality is exceptional and the style is great." Similarly, a reviewer called it the "perfect all-purpose bag" and raved, "I still have not found a situation where this bag does not work perfectly!" They added, "The pockets inside make it super easy to find my wallet and other smaller things that are often easily lost."

It's even earned praise from an avid traveler: "This bag is perfect! Very sturdy, thick canvas, beautiful leather straps/handles, and great pockets." Another travel enthusiast noted that it fits "comfortably under the seat'' on airplanes and the "front pocket is excellent for water bottles or magazines to pull out quickly during travel," plus, the interior pocket "is a must for small things, so they don't get lost."

Upgrade your travel purse with the reviewer-loved Canvas Medium Transport Tote. Get one on Madewell while it's on sale, and don't forget to use the promo code MAJOR at checkout to score an additional 50 percent off before midnight today.