Madewell’s Latest Collaboration Includes Dresses and Jumpsuits Designed With a Jaipur-based Fashion Brand
When you think of summer fashion, you probably think of sundresses, swimwear, and strappy sandals. Madewell has long been a one-stop shop for stylish basics that don't break the bank, and the brand's collaborations are always worth noting. And luckily for shoppers, Madewell's latest design partnership has just what you need to brighten up your summer wardrobe.
Madewell's collaboration with Jaipur-based sustainable fashion brand Banjanan includes some of the season's most beautiful prints in lightweight, breezy fabrics that you'll want to wear all summer long. The collection is based around two prints in particular: a multi-colored bird print and a floral paisley. From airy midi dresses to swimwear, the bold fabrics make these statement pieces come alive. In addition to 1o clothing pieces, you can also shop a printed bandana and floral statement earrings to complete your summer-ready look.
Related: More must-haves for summer
Banjanan was founded by Caroline Weller, and is based in Jaipur, India. Weller works with local artisans to create the stunning patterns and colors her brand are known for, from dresses to table linens.
Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from the Madewell x Banjanan collaboration.
Ruffle-Hem Midi Dress in Bird Print
To buy: madewell.com, $168
Smocked Ankle-Tie Pants in Floral Paisley
To buy: madewell.com, $85
Wrap Mini Dress in Bird Print
To buy: madewell.com, $148
Drawstring One-Piece Swimsuit in Floral Paisley
To buy: madewell.com, $75
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.