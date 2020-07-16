Madewell’s Latest Collaboration Includes Dresses and Jumpsuits Designed With a Jaipur-based Fashion Brand

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you think of summer fashion, you probably think of sundresses, swimwear, and strappy sandals. Madewell has long been a one-stop shop for stylish basics that don't break the bank, and the brand's collaborations are always worth noting. And luckily for shoppers, Madewell's latest design partnership has just what you need to brighten up your summer wardrobe.

Madewell's collaboration with Jaipur-based sustainable fashion brand Banjanan includes some of the season's most beautiful prints in lightweight, breezy fabrics that you'll want to wear all summer long. The collection is based around two prints in particular: a multi-colored bird print and a floral paisley. From airy midi dresses to swimwear, the bold fabrics make these statement pieces come alive. In addition to 1o clothing pieces, you can also shop a printed bandana and floral statement earrings to complete your summer-ready look.

Banjanan was founded by Caroline Weller, and is based in Jaipur, India. Weller works with local artisans to create the stunning patterns and colors her brand are known for, from dresses to table linens.

Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from the Madewell x Banjanan collaboration.

Ruffle-Hem Midi Dress in Bird Print

Image zoom Courtesy of Madewell

Smocked Ankle-Tie Pants in Floral Paisley

Image zoom Courtesy of Madewell

Wrap Mini Dress in Bird Print

Image zoom Courtesy of Madewell

Drawstring One-Piece Swimsuit in Floral Paisley

Image zoom Courtesy of Madewell