This Packable Puffer Jacket Has a Hidden Feature That Makes It Double as Must-have Travel Accessory
Now that fall is here, it's time to break out your favorite outerwear. But since fall temperatures can be unpredictable, it's hard to plan outfits around the season, especially when you're packing for a trip. Luckily, we found a jacket at Madewell that's stylish and great for travel.
The Addition Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket is made from a durable polyamide material that's sourced from recycled water bottles with PrimaLoft down alternative insulation. It features both a zipper and button closure on the front and an adjustable hood, offering multiple ways to wear it. Plus, the jacket can be folded up and packed into a neck pillow, making it an impressively versatile option for travel, whether you use the pillow or simply want to save space while packing it. It's also designed to be layered, so this jacket is great for ever-changing fall weather.
The jacket is available in black, toffee, and light green, so whether you're looking for a wardrobe staple or pop of color, you can find it in this coat. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL, as well as 1X to 4X in plus sizing.
To buy: madewell.com, $138
Even though this jacket is a new addition to Madewell's collection, shoppers are already raving about it. "Great quality, stylish, appropriate for all ages," one reviewer wrote. "I actually bought two jackets: one for me, and one for my mom. We love our jackets."
Another shopper emphasized that this jacket is "perfect for fall," adding that "it's so lightweight and [has] so much space in the pockets. The material feels good and it fits so well."If you're looking for a multi-purpose coat that you can wear all fall and winter long, whether that means on its own or layered with a vest or heavier coat, this option from Madewell is a must-have. And if a pullover is more your style, the brand also makes another quilted jacket that also has a hood and packs into a small pouch.
