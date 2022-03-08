Teachers Swear By These Comfortable $23 Slip-on Sneakers From Target

One reviewer shared they walk anywhere between 4.5 to 9 miles a day in them with zero complaints, while another called them "the most comfortable sneakers" before adding they love them so much they own five pairs. And they're not the only repeat buyers — many wrote that they love them so much, they've bought the comfortable shoe in more colors. Others raved about the slip-on shoe's versatility and said they look just as good when worn with jeans and a t-shirt as they do with a cute dress.