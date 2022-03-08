Teachers Swear By These Comfortable $23 Slip-on Sneakers From Target
Every traveler knows a comfortable pair of sneakers is a must-have essential. But, they also know it can be hard to find a pair that's stylish enough to wear with everything in your suitcase while still being supportive and comfortable enough to wear all day. Luckily, Target shoppers seem to have found a solution with the Mad Love Kasandra Slip-on Sneakers.
Along with a flexible, slip-on silhouette, the cute kicks feature a supportive insole and a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. In the reviews, shoppers noted the canvas upper is easy to clean (according to the brand, you can treat them with a mild detergent), while the fluffy polyester lining is super soft against their feet and doesn't cause blisters. Many even said the shoes have no break-in time and are comfortable straight out of the box.
One reviewer shared they walk anywhere between 4.5 to 9 miles a day in them with zero complaints, while another called them "the most comfortable sneakers" before adding they love them so much they own five pairs. And they're not the only repeat buyers — many wrote that they love them so much, they've bought the comfortable shoe in more colors. Others raved about the slip-on shoe's versatility and said they look just as good when worn with jeans and a t-shirt as they do with a cute dress.
While many slip-on sneakers don't provide any arch support, reviewers say this pair has just enough for an entire day on your feet. A second-grade teacher called the sneakers her "favorite shoes" and then continued, "I am on my feet almost all day, and these are so comfortable. I have not gotten any blisters."
Another shopper raved about how great the shoes are for travel days. "Super easy to take on and off going through airport security, enough support for running to catch a flight, and comfy enough to wear all day long. These are my favorite casual shoes," they said.
The slip-on sneakers range in size from five to 12, and while they don't come in half sizes, they do have wide options. If you are in-between sizes, customers recommend sizing up for a comfortable fit. There are five easy-to-match colors to choose from, and did we mention how affordable they are? You can snag a pair of the popular Mad Love sneakers for just $23.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.