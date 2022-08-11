Best Products Style Shopping Macy's Has a Hidden Travel Storefront With Gear From TravelPro, Samsonite, and More for Up to 60% Off Shop the 33 best deals, and score an additional 15 percent off with a special on-site code. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Macy's The key to traveling in style doesn't solely depend on the color of your gear, but more so how it performs. And, if your travel gear is lacking in efficiency and functionality, Macy's is here to help. How? The department store has the ultimate hack to finding what you need for a smoother, hassle-free trip. Hiding within its thousands of offerings is a hidden travel gear storefront, which is stocked with everything from sleek luggage sets and spacious duffel bags to useful gadgets, accessories, and packing aids — many of which are dramatically marked down. In fact, now is actually the perfect time to shop, since Macy's is running a special promotion. When you use the code HOME at checkout, you'll get an extra 15 percent off your purchase. So, what can you expect to find in Macy's hidden travel gear storefront? Well, for starters, there's plenty of luggage in varying sizes that will excite any frequent flier. There are carry-ons, checked bags, and sets from TravelPro, Samsonite, American Tourister, and more for as little as $85. If you're not looking for a new suitcase, you can also score deals on duffel bags,backpacks,and travel purses, which are up to 60 percent off right now. Not to mention that must-have items like packing cubes, luggage scales, toiletry bags, passport wallets, and more from Travelon, Miami Carryon, and Delsey have also been marked down. And, you can get an all-in-on travel comfort kit from Bon Voyage, which includes a sleep eye mask, blanket, and pillow for just $17. Keep scrolling to explore the 33 best deals from the Macy's Travel Gear storefront so you'll be covered from takeoff to touchdown. The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget and Style Best Luggage and Duffel Bag Deals Courtesy of Macy's Badgley Mischka Juliet Weekender Duffel Travel Bag, $85 with code HOME (originally $200) TravelPro Walkabout 5 21-inch Softside Carry-on Spinner Luggage, $145 with code HOME (originally $340) Kensie Hillsboro Expandable Rolling Hardside 4-piece Luggage Set, $136 with code HOME (originally $340) Samsonite Spin Tech 5 25-inch Check-in Spinner Luggage, $170 with code HOME (originally $400) DKNY Rapture Weekender Boarding Duffel Bag, $115 with code HOME (originally $300) Delsey Shadow 5.0 24-inch Hardside Check-in Spinner Luggage, $187 with code HOME (originally $440) American Tourister Tribute DLX 20-inch Carry-on Luggage, $85 with code HOME (originally $250) Tommy Hilfiger Logan 21-inch Sport Duffel Bag, $68 with code HOME (originally $200) Samsonite X-Tralight 2.0 29-inch Softside Check-in Spinner Luggage, $204 with code HOME (originally $480) TravelPro Pathways 3.0 Expandable 25-inch Hardside Spinner, $136 with code HOME (originally $400) Ben Sherman Nottingham 3-piece Lightweight Hardside Travel Luggage Set, $255 with code HOME (originally $720) TravelPro Pathways 3.0 Drop Bottom Weekender Bag, $96 with code HOME (originally $280) Best Travel Gear and Accessories Deals Courtesy of Macy's Miami Carryon Packing Cubes Set, $17 with code HOME (originally $40) Bon Voyage Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit, $17 with code HOME (originally $40) Travelon Compact Hanging Toiletry Kit, $17 with code HOME (originally $25) TravelPro Crew Versapack Packing Cube Organizer, $34 with code HOME (originally $80) Miami Carryon International Travel Adapter with Two USB Ports, $17with code HOME (originally $40) Travelon ID and Boarding Pass Holder, $10 with code HOME (originally $17) Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Toiletry Bag, $51 with code HOME (originally $120) Miami Carryon Mechanical Luggage Scale with Tape Measure, $12 with code HOME (originally $26) Travelon Mesh Pouch Organizer Set, $14 with code HOME (originally $36) Travelon Personal Air Purifier, $26 with code HOME (originally $60) Best Travel Backpack and Purse Deals Courtesy of Macy's Outdoor Projects Skyline Internal Frame Backpack, $51 with code HOME (originally $120) Travelon Anti-Theft Parkview Hobo Crossbody Bag, $77 with code HOME (originally $180) Outdoor Projects Tadpole Hydration Pack, $30 with code HOME (originally $70) Calvin Klein Reyna Tote Bag, $84 with code HOME (originally $168) Travelon Essentials Anti-Theft Slim Belt Bag, $46 with code HOME (originally $108) TravelPro Pathways 3.0 Women's Tote, $75 with code HOME (originally $220) Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack, $89 with code HOME (originally $200) Travelon Anti-Theft Slim Crossbody Bag, $46 with code HOME (originally $108) High Sierra Outburst Backpack, $30 with code HOME (originally $70) DKNY Rapture Backpack, $102 with code HOME (originally $275) Travelon Antimicrobial Packable Tote, $22 with code HOME (originally $30) Was this page helpful? 