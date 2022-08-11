Macy's Has a Hidden Travel Storefront With Gear From TravelPro, Samsonite, and More for Up to 60% Off

The key to traveling in style doesn't solely depend on the color of your gear, but more so how it performs. And, if your travel gear is lacking in efficiency and functionality, Macy's is here to help. How? The department store has the ultimate hack to finding what you need for a smoother, hassle-free trip. Hiding within its thousands of offerings is a hidden travel gear storefront, which is stocked with everything from sleek luggage sets and spacious duffel bags to useful gadgets, accessories, and packing aids — many of which are dramatically marked down.

In fact, now is actually the perfect time to shop, since Macy's is running a special promotion. When you use the code HOME at checkout, you'll get an extra 15 percent off your purchase.

So, what can you expect to find in Macy's hidden travel gear storefront? Well, for starters, there's plenty of luggage in varying sizes that will excite any frequent flier. There are carry-ons, checked bags, and sets from TravelPro, Samsonite, American Tourister, and more for as little as $85.

If you're not looking for a new suitcase, you can also score deals on duffel bags,backpacks,and travel purses, which are up to 60 percent off right now. Not to mention that must-have items like packing cubes, luggage scales, toiletry bags, passport wallets, and more from Travelon, Miami Carryon, and Delsey have also been marked down. And, you can get an all-in-on travel comfort kit from Bon Voyage, which includes a sleep eye mask, blanket, and pillow for just $17.

Keep scrolling to explore the 33 best deals from the Macy's Travel Gear storefront so you'll be covered from takeoff to touchdown.

Best Luggage and Duffel Bag Deals

Courtesy of Macy's

Best Travel Gear and Accessories Deals

Courtesy of Macy's

Best Travel Backpack and Purse Deals