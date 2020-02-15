You Can Buy These Samsonite Spinner Suitcases for $99 Each This Presidents’ Day Weekend

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

If you're on the hunt for new luggage, whether it's a compact carry-on or large checked suitcase, now's the time to shop, since three different sizes of Samsonite bags are on sale for $99 each at Macy's right now. Samsonite is a customer-loved brand that makes a wide variety of luggage, and it's available at Macy's.

And while many of the brand's bags are worth taking a look at, the majorly discounted bags are from the Samsonite X-tralight 2.0 Spinner collection, which includes a 21-inch carry-on and 25-inch and 29-inch checked bags.

These soft-sided suitcases are made from durable polyester with vegan leather accents. Multiple exterior zippered pockets allow you to keep essentials secure yet within reach, while handles on the top and sides of the bag make it easy to carry. Each bag in this collection features dual spinner wheels that make it a breeze to roll over any type of surface. The carry-on size is expandable up to .65" while the 25" and 29" checked bags expand up to one inch. On the inside of these bags, you'll find two zippered mesh pockets, as well as tie down straps with buckles to ensure that your belongings remain in place in transit.

These lightweight bags are easy to pack and maneuver — and at just $99 each from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, there's no better time to shop than now.

The Samsonite X-Tralight 2.0 21" Carry-On Spinner

To buy: macys.com, $99 (originally $280)

The Samsonite X-Tralight 2.0 25" Softside Check-in Spinner

To buy: macys.com, $99 (originally $340)

The Samsonite X-Tralight 2.0 29" Softside Check-In Spinner

To buy: macys.com, $99 (originally $400)

