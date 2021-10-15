Luggage Sets Are Up to 65% Off at Macy's Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Now that travel is slowly returning in full force, it might be time to replace that suitcase that's been sitting in your closet and collecting dust for the past 18 months. Luckily for shoppers, Macy's is currently holding a giant sale that includes suitcases and other travel gear, so you can easily and affordably update your luggage collection. In fact, some luggage sets are marked down up to 65 percent off right now. And if you see something you like, you'll want to add it to your virtual shopping cart immediately since the sale only lasts until October 24.
Some of the best deals included in this sale are on luggage sets, so you'll be able to score a compact carry-on suitcase in addition to multiple sizes of checked bags, all for hundreds of dollars off their original prices. For example, a three-piece set from Kenneth Cole Reaction that comes with sleek hardside spinner suitcases that measure 22 inches, 27 inches, and 30.5 inches is on sale right now for $200, which is an impressive discount from its original price of $720. If you're looking for a wider variety of bags, you'll want to check out this set from Nautica, which includes three softside rolling suitcases, as well as a duffel and toiletry bag, priced at $220, down from $560.
And in addition to these massive discounts on luggage sets, you'll also find deals on individual suitcases and travel gear.Some options that will likely catch your eye are a softside carry-on spinner suitcase from Lipault that's on sale for $170, down from $245, and this set of packing cubes from shopper- and travel editor-loved brand Travelpro on sale for just $40, down from its original price of $80.
Keep reading for some of the best deals you can score on luggage sets from Macy's right now.
Nautica Oceanview 5-Pc. Luggage Set
To buy: macys.com, $220 (originally $560)
Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set
To buy: macys.com, $200 (originally $720)
Champs Rome Hardside 3-Pc. Luggage Set
To buy: macys.com, $344 (originally $860)
American Sport Plus Varsity 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set
To buy: macys.com, $170 (originally $340)
If you're looking to update your luggage collection with an entire new set of suitcases, now's the perfect time to shop while these high-quality, top-rated options are available for up to 65 percent off at Macy's.