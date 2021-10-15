Luggage Sets Are Up to 65% Off at Macy's Right Now — Here's What to Shop

Some of the best deals included in this sale are on luggage sets, so you'll be able to score a compact carry-on suitcase in addition to multiple sizes of checked bags, all for hundreds of dollars off their original prices. For example, a three-piece set from Kenneth Cole Reaction that comes with sleek hardside spinner suitcases that measure 22 inches, 27 inches, and 30.5 inches is on sale right now for $200, which is an impressive discount from its original price of $720. If you're looking for a wider variety of bags, you'll want to check out this set from Nautica, which includes three softside rolling suitcases, as well as a duffel and toiletry bag, priced at $220, down from $560.