Shoppers Are Calling This Collapsible Beach Cart a 'Must-have' for Beach Trips
If you've been taking advantage of the warm weather and hitting the beach as often as you can this summer, you've likely struggled while transporting all your gear on at least one trip. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered a way to haul all your beach essentials without making multiple trips to the car or injuring yourself from carrying too much at a time.
The Mac Sports Beach Wagon Cart has racked up thousands of five-star ratings from customers who call it a "game changer" for days at the beach. The best-selling wagon cart boasts a roomy interior and can hold up to 150 pounds at a time. It is fully collapsible and is less than 10 inches thick when folded up, so it won't take up too much room in your trunk. Plus, shoppers say it is super easy to set up and can be put together and broken down in mere seconds without tools.
The beach cart's durable fabric is easy to clean, and it is also UV- and mildew-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting ruined while outside for long periods. Not only does it have an adjustable handle, but the beach wagon also boasts extra-large wheels that allow you to smoothly roll it through all types of terrains, including sand, grass, and gravel. It even has two mesh cup holders, so you can haul all your gear without worrying about spilling your drink.
To buy: amazon.com, $150
"Should have bought this years ago," said one shopper. "This wagon is awesome. It has been a lifesaver, especially when going to the dog beach. The wide wheels perform well in the sand and the capacity of the wagon holds all our stuff (two beach chairs, umbrella, cooler, towels, etc.)."
"A must-have for the beach," wrote another. "Soooo amazing. Had the upright beach wagon and it was so hard to pull in the sand. This pulled through with ease on the beach. I was on a beach with pretty flat sand, so I can't testify against deep sand yet, but it has to be easier. It turns and maneuvers so well."
At $150 per cart, it may sound expensive for a gadget to transport your beach gear, but most customers say it's well worth the price. In fact, many of them love the cart so much they've found plenty of other uses for it as well. Some people also use it to bring in their groceries, while others use it on camping trips or for picnics in the park. Many parents say it's a great wagon to tote their kids around in as they walk through the neighborhood.
No matter what you plan on using the collapsible wagon for, it's definitely a smart buy if you need help toting your stuff around. Shop one for yourself on Amazon.